FIANNA FÁIL SENATOR Eugene Murphy has confirmed he will contest the general election as an independent candidate in the constituency of Roscommon-Galway.

Speaking to Shannonside FM radio this morning, Murphy said he made the decision after Fianna Fáil party headquarters informed him that he would not be added to the ticket.

The former TD lost his seat in 2020 before serving as a senator. Murphy put himself forward at the party selection convention last month, but lost out to Martin Daly, who was selected by party members.

While Murphy said he has been loyal to the party and had had sleepless nights about making the decision to run as an independent.

The senator confirmed that he has spoken to TD Michael Fitzmaurice of Independent Ireland in recent days, but said he had made no decision about joining.

It is the latest headache for Fianna Fáil in terms of candidate selection.

New Ross Councillor Michael Sheehan also resigned from the party and decided he will also run as an Independent candidate after the party chose not to add him as a second candidate on the Fianna Fáil ticket.