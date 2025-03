THERE WERE NO major Irish winners in the EuroMillions draw last night, as the record jackpot was claimed by a ticket in Austria.

The €250m prize was won in the draw yesterday evening, while a number of Irish tickets managed to pick up smaller prizes from the jackpot.

According to the National Lottery, over 104,000 Irish players won prizes across the EuroMillions and Plus games.

This included two Irish tickets which matched six out of seven numbers drawn, earning €1,198 each.

Since the EuroMillions game launched in Ireland in 2004, there have been 17 Irish EuroMillions jackpot winners.

The previous record win in Ireland stands at €175 million, with the winning ticket sold in Dublin in February 2019.