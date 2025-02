MANCHESTER UNITED WILL face Real Sociedad in the last-16 of the Europa League, while Spurs have been drawn against Troy Parrott’s AZ Alkmaar.

United have been regular opponents of Sociedad in recent years: the sides met in the knockout rounds of the 2020/21 Europa League, and again in the group stage of the 22/23 campaign.

Spurs met AZ in the league phase of this year’s competition, winning 1-0. The tie marks a return for Irish striker Troy Parrott to his former side.

Rangers, meanwhile, have been drawn against Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce.

Hosts of the final, Athletic Bilbao, face Roma, while Viktoria Plzen’s reward for knocking out Robbie Keane’s Ferencvaros is a tie with Lazio.

The entire road to the final has now been mapped out, with Spurs and United on opposite sides of the draw.

United will face FCSB or Lyon in the quarter-finals if they progress, with any of Fenerbahce, Rangers, Roma or Athletic Bilbao lying in wait in the semi-finals.

Spurs would play either Ajax or Eintracht Frankfurt in the last-eight, and their semi-final opponents would be one of Bodo/Glimt, Olympiacos, Viktoria Plzen, or Lazio.

The last-16 ties will be played on 6 and 13 March.

The quarter-finals are slated for 10 and 17 April, with the semi-finals to be played on 1 and 8 May.

The final will be played in Bilbao on 21 May.

Europa League last-16 draw

Olympiacos vs Bodo/Glimt

Rangers vs Fenerbahce

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Ajax

Lyon vs FCSB

Spurs vs AZ Alkmaar

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad

Lazio vs Viktoria Plzen

Athletic Bilbao vs Roma

Europa League quarter-final draw

AZ Alkmaar/Spurs vs Ajax/Eintracht Frankfurt

Bodo/Glimt/Olympiacos vs Viktoria Plzen/Lazio

Fenerbahce/Rangers vs Roma/Athletic Bilbao

FCSB/Lyon vs Real Sociedad/Manchester United

Europa League semi-final draw

AZ Alkmaar/Spurs/Ajax/Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bodo/Glimt/Olympiacos/Viktoria Plzen/Lazio

Fenerbahce/Rangers/Roma/Athletic Bilbao vs FCSB/Lyon/Real Sociedad/Manchester United

