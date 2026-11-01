In pictures: Protests sweep across Europe

PROTESTS ARE SWEEPING across mainland Europe, with people taking to the streets in France, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Italy, Germany, Albania, the Netherlands, and elsewhere.

Their grievances are remarkably similar: housing crises, school conditions, and the cost of living. In many places, it is Generation Z who are leading the charge, mobilising and organising on social networks.

In several countries, hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets to demand change over the last few weeks.

Here are some of the protests in pictures.

Protestor in Toulouse, France, on 31 October 2026. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Madrid has reached one month of protests in La Puerta del Sol Square, where hundreds of activists fighting for the right to housing in Spain have been staying in tents set up on 26 September 2026. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama (C) looks on opposition lawmakers light flares and set off smoke bombs during a session of Albania's parliament in Tirana on 29 October 2026, as they sought to disrupt a vote and accused Albania's Prime Minister of downplaying ongoing anti-government protests. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

An Albanian policeman sits in his damaged cab next to the Albanian National Bank during an anti-government demonstration in Tirana, Albania on 31 October 2026, as fresh protests demanded the resignation of Albanian Prime Minister. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Activists wave Antifa and Albania flags while standing on top of a bus stop structure during the transition into night-time protests at the 'Gen Z regelt' youth rally in Stuttgart, Germany, 31 October 2026. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Pieces of smashed windows lie on a street in Frankfurt, Germany, 1 November 2026. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

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Protestors shout slogans during a demonstration to demand affordable housing, in downtown Lisbon, Portugal, 31 October 2026. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The smashed window of a carpet dealer is seen in Frankfurt, Germany, on 1 November, the day after a group of people went on rampage after a protest march under the slogan Gen Z Takes Care of It. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

A street fire burns in front of a line of police officers during a protest in Paris, France on October 31, 2026. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Police restrain a protestor at the Malieveld in The Hague, Netherlands, on 31 October. In recent days, calls for 'Gen Z' protests in Dutch cities have been shared on social media. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Protesters pictured during protests in Brussels for purchasing power, healthcare, and education, on 24 October 2026. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Thousands of young demonstrators take part in two separate Gen Z protests in Berlin, Germany, on 31 October 2026. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

A person throws a rock at a store window in Frankfurt, Germany, 31 Oct, 2026.

Fires in Frankfurt, Germany, on 31 October 2026. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

A demonstrator kicks a smoking canister in Paris, France, 31 October 2026. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Riot police and armoured vehicles at the Gen Z protest in Frankfurt, Germany, on 31 October 2026. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Thousands of teachers, students, and families took to the streets of Madrid as part of an indefinite education strike organised by major trade unions on 14 October 2026. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Placards in Paris, France, 31 October 2026. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Paris, France, October 31 2026. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Demonstrators take part in a protest organised by the Acampada de Lisboa housing movement, demanding affordable housing, limits on rising rents and an end to property speculation in Lisbon, Portugal, 24 October 2026. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo