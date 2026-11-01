In pictures: Protests sweep across Europe

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PROTESTS ARE SWEEPING across mainland Europe, with people taking to the streets in France, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Italy, Germany, Albania, the Netherlands, and elsewhere.
Their grievances are remarkably similar: housing crises, school conditions, and the cost of living. In many places, it is Generation Z who are leading the charge, mobilising and organising on social networks.
In several countries, hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets to demand change over the last few weeks.
Here are some of the protests in pictures.
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