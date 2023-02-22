Graham Norton, Alesha Dixon and Ukrainian singer among hosts of Eurovision 2023

GRAHAM NORTON WILL be stepping out of the soundbox and onto the stage at the final of this year’s Eurovision, which is being held in the UK on behalf of Ukraine.

The BBC has released a list of hosts who will present the two semi-finals and grand final across the three nights of the competition in May.

Singer and TV judge Alesha Dixon, Ukrainian singer Julia Sania and actor Hannah Waddingham will be presenting the semi-finals on the 9th and 11th, when countries and juries vote for which acts they want to see sent through to the final.

Graham Norton will join them to present the final on 13 May – though he will also be splitting the live commentary for BBC viewers on the night with comedian Mel Giedroyc.

“It’s no secret how much I adore Eurovision. I truly believe it’s the greatest show on earth and every year that I’m involved it’s a huge honour,” Norton said in a statement.

“This year is even more special and I personally feel a big responsibility to make our Ukrainian colleagues proud.”

At last year’s Eurovision in Italy, Ukrainian folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra emerged victorious with 439 points, but responsibility for hosting this year’s competition was given instead to the UK due to Russia’s ongoing war on its neighbour.

The UK came second place – its highest rank since 1998 – with singer Sam Ryder.

Julia Sanina, frontwoman of the alternative rock band The Hardkiss, said she is “excited to showcase Ukrainian culture and creativity and to help put on a show to make my country proud”.

Ireland voted earlier this month to send Dublin band Wild Youth as the Irish representative at this year’s Eurovision, with their song ‘We Are One’ coming out on top at the Eurosong contest hosted by the Late Late Show.

The band is due to take part in the first semi-final on 9 May.