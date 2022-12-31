Planning on going out for New Year's Eve? Here are some events taking place around the country

ANOTHER YEAR HAS come to an end and while some will be happy enough to ring in the New Year from home, others will be hitting the town.

There’s a number of events taking place up and down the country and we have a round-up of some of these below.

Dublin

New Year’s Festival Dublin at North Wall Quay is the stand-out event.

A family-friendly celebration kicks off at 4pm and wraps up at 7.

There is music from Gavin James, Lyra and Brad Heidi, before a visual and musical display leads into the countdown to “midnight”.

But when it’s time to see New Year’s for real, Westlife will be the headline act, with Gavin James and Lyra returning to accompany the main event.

Tickets for both events are on sale now from ticketmaster.ie.

Elsewhere in the capital, Irish acts Sprints and Thumper will ring in the New Year from Whelan’s, while And So I Watch You From Afar will take the stage in the Workman’s Club.

Meanwhile, LGBTQ+ club night ‘Mother’ is taking place in Lost Lane, Fitzsimons in Temple Bar is hosting a New Year’s Eve party, and DJ Ahmed will ring in the New Year from The Grand Social.

Cork

DJ and radio presenter Martin Guilfoyle will be headlining a New Year’s Eve party at Cork’s Cyprus Avenue, with tickets priced at €15 and doors opening at 10pm.

Elsewhere, while tickets for Aye’s New Year’s Eve boat party sold out in record time, tickets are still available for the restaurant’s ‘On Shore After Party’, described as the “real party after the boat party”.

Tickets are priced at €22.20.

Clare

Killaloe Hotel & Spa is teaming up with the Irish Cancer Society to host a New Year’s Ball.

There will be a drinks reception, carolling from Voices of the Derg, followed by a four course meal, as well as spot prized to be won on the night.

Half of ticket sales will go towards The Irish Cancer Society.

Galway

Club Áras na nGael is renowned for catering to all musical tastes, and it is aiming to close out 2022 in style.

Galway-based producer, singer and DJ Beansidhe will open the night on a funky dub-techno tip, while Doubt will close out the night on what will be his Galway debut.

Elsewhere, indie rock band and Galway natives NewDad will headline a New Year’s Eve concert in Róisín Dubh, alongside some special guests.

Massimo will also ring in the New Year, with doors opening at 8pm.

Kerry

There will be a fireworks display in Dingle by the marina at 8pm, while a countdown clock will be projected onto a building by the bridge close to midnight.

In nearby Annascaul, the festivities begin much closer to midnight, with people being encouraged to gather as the old bridge in Annascaul Village from 11.45pm.

After the countdown to midnight, people can follow the bell ringer and pipers on their walk up and down the village to give an Annascaul welcome in the New Year.

Country, county, parish or club flags are welcomed.

Kildare

Award-winning international folk band The Druids will help ring in the New Year with a performance at Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge, with tickets priced at €21.95.

Belfast

For those north of the border, Union Street Bar in Belfast has an action packed show in store, with a cabaret show like no other kicking off at 7pm.

Banana Block Belfast is also launching a new club series with its New Year’s Eve event.

Have we missed something you think we should know about? Let us know in the comments section.