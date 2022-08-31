Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 17°C Wednesday 31 August 2022
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Jamie McCarron Wednesday 31 Aug 2022, 4:58 PM
1 hour ago 1,002 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5854296
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #TOURISM EU Foreign Ministers have agreed to suspend a 2007 visa facilitation deal with Russia, which will make it “more difficult” and “longer” for Russian nationals to get visas.

2. #COST OF LIVING Saint Vincent de Paul’s regional offices took an average of 30 calls an hour from parents who are unable to afford the costs of sending their children back to school this year. 

3. #HOSPITAL PARKING A report by the Irish Cancer Society has called for  “unjustifiable” car parking charges to be scrapped or significantly reduced to provide relief to families of children with cancer and other serious illnesses.

4. #TROY Former Minister Dara Calleary has been appointed as the new Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation.

5. #GIGGS CASE Ryan Giggs is potentially facing a possible retrial after a jury failed to reach verdicts in his domestic violence trial.

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

