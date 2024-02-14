Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

(View video here)

INTERNATIONAL

Daniel Wiffen won gold today for Ireland in the 800m freestyle swim (file photo). Andrea Staccioli / INPHO Andrea Staccioli / INPHO / INPHO

#GAZA: In our Morning Lead, Dima Jalal Saud (pseudonym) reports for The Journal from Gaza. They detailed accounts of how women, trapped in the cramped region of Palestine, give birth around conflict, destruction and violence.

#RAFAH: The same reporter later details the accounts from inside Rafah, the southern city in Gaza, amid escalating fears of an Israeli invasion and continued bombing.

#BLACK SEA: Ukraine destroyed a Russian warship today while conditions on the front line are beginning to come “extremely difficult”.

#TRUMP: US President Joe Biden hit out at former President Donald Trump over “dangerous” comments he made, questioning the US’ commitment to defend Nato allies.

#QATAR: Irish swimmer Daniel Wiffen took home a gold in the 800m freestyle at World Championships.

PARTING SHOT

(View video here)

“Pete, have you thought about my bhunas?”

Fancy a takeaway? Well this evening food delivery drivers in Dublin took part in a strike and gathered on O’Connell Street on Valentine’s day until 10pm over minimum payments on takeaway apps and poor standards of safety.

Fiachra Ó Luain from the ELSU said Valentine’s Day is the “perfect opportunity to express love and appreciation for our fellow human beings”.

In other news today, Gavin and Stacey creator Ruth Jones poured cold water on rekindled hopes that the hit UK sitcom might be making a comeback after speculation and excitement had been stirred up among the show’s fanbase after Deadline reported that a Christmas special was in the works.

However, the hugely popular UK TV series IS set for a return to our screens is the polished halls and stuffy dining room pageantry of Downton Abbey.

The British period drama aired its last episode eight years ago but The Daily Mail reports that filming has “secretly” begun for a new season. A source told the paper that those working on set had had to sign non-disclosure agreements.