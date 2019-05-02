Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

rtist and Naomh Og Builder Holger Lonze, living in Waterville, plays a medieval horn to welcome people to Poetry Day Ireland 2019 on the early monastic settlement of Church Island or Inis Uasal, Lough Currane, Waterville, Co.Kerry. Source: Valerie O’Sullivan

WORLD

Pro-IRA graffiti that appeared just metres away from where the journalist Lyra McKee was killed in Creggan. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#VENEZUELA: It was announced that one woman has died and more than forty people were injured in Venezuela yesterday during clashes between armed forces and opposition supporters.

#UNITED STATES: Florida’s House of Representatives has approved a bill allowing teachers to carry firearms.

PARTING SHOT

It’s Poetry Day Ireland – with lots of poetry events and readings taking place up and down the country. Follow the #PoetryDayIRL on Twitter for a round-up of what’s been happening.

For the day that’s in it, here’s a poem Paint Me, by Dean, about his experience of homelessness. Give it a look and a listen.