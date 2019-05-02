Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Two men were charged and another arrested in connection with the thefts of ATMs in Northern Ireland.
- CCTV images showing one of the boys accused of murder walking with Ana Kriegel on the day of her disappearance were shown to the jury this afternoon.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that holding an investigation into claims by consultants that dead bodies were left decomposing on a mortuary corridor at University Hospital Waterford is not one of his priorities.
- Tega Agberhiere (16) – one of the teenagers injured in an apparent acid attack in Waterford – said he didn’t think he would ever be able to see again.
- Health Minister Simon Harris launched his Bill for an opt-out organ donation system for Ireland.
- Prison officers expressed concern about the number of gangs in Irish prisons and about their regularly violent behaviour.
- Several Irish banks advised customers that delayed payments will be made after a European bank holiday caused disruption.
- The Road Safety Authority called on motorcyclists to take specific care on the roads ahead of the May bank holiday weekend.
- The Abbey Theatre said it has learned from talks with artists and is committed to changes that will improve its engagement with them.
- Aircraft manufacturer Bombardier announced that it was selling its Belfast operation.
- An alleged “IRA man” who raped two teenage boys at a “republican safe house” two decades ago was jailed for seven years.
- TheJournal.ie spoke to people who have left their jobs to take up a new position in the HSE, but are now in limbo due to a recruitment freeze.
WORLD
#VENEZUELA: It was announced that one woman has died and more than forty people were injured in Venezuela yesterday during clashes between armed forces and opposition supporters.
#UNITED STATES: Florida’s House of Representatives has approved a bill allowing teachers to carry firearms.
PARTING SHOT
It’s Poetry Day Ireland – with lots of poetry events and readings taking place up and down the country. Follow the #PoetryDayIRL on Twitter for a round-up of what’s been happening.
For the day that’s in it, here’s a poem Paint Me, by Dean, about his experience of homelessness. Give it a look and a listen.
