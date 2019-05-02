This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 2 May, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Ana Kriegel murder trial continues, Bombardier cutting Belfast operation and concerns over gangs in prisons – It’s The Fix.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Thursday 2 May 2019, 9:02 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Poetry Day Church Island1 rtist and Naomh Og Builder Holger Lonze, living in Waterville, plays a medieval horn to welcome people to Poetry Day Ireland 2019 on the early monastic settlement of Church Island or Inis Uasal, Lough Currane, Waterville, Co.Kerry. Source: Valerie O’Sullivan

WORLD

Londonderry unrest Pro-IRA graffiti that appeared just metres away from where the journalist Lyra McKee was killed in Creggan. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#VENEZUELA: It was announced that one woman has died and more than forty people were injured in Venezuela yesterday during clashes between armed forces and opposition supporters.

#UNITED STATES: Florida’s House of Representatives has approved a bill allowing teachers to carry firearms.

PARTING SHOT 

It’s Poetry Day Ireland – with lots of poetry events and readings taking place up and down the country. Follow the #PoetryDayIRL on Twitter for a round-up of what’s been happening. 

For the day that’s in it, here’s a poem Paint Me, by Dean, about his experience of homelessness. Give it a look and a listen. 

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie