This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 8 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Ireland and Scotland facing off over fishing area, Brown Thomas cancels Yeezy release and Ross lobbied on drink driving – it’s the evening fix.

By Sean Murray Saturday 8 Jun 2019, 7:50 PM
25 minutes ago 1,886 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4674001

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Metallica 2019 Roisin Page, Dublin and Monique Princau, Malta at Metallica's sold out concert, with 75,000 fans at Slane Castle Source: Arthur Carron

INTERNATIONAL

Great Knaresborough Bed Race Competitors cross the River Nidd as they take part in the Great Knaresborough Bed Race in Yorkshire Source: Danny Lawson/PA Images

#BAD IDEA: A man left a bag full of drugs on a Manchester tram along with his name and address.

#CAMDEN: Five teenagers were arrested over a homophobic assault and robbery on a London bus.

#BORDER: US President Donald Trump suspended tariffs against Mexico after an 11-hour migration deal. 

PARTING SHOT

This piece on The Guardian yesterday documents a woman’s experience of literally getting a sex headache

“My partner was gleeful at the diagnosis. ‘Hold on, I almost blew your mind?’”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie