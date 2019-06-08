Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The head of a Scottish fishing group has Ireland would be “unwise” to pick a fight with the country over Rockall.
- A protest from parents had led to a Dublin school cancelling its plans for a Catholic agency to offer sex education.
- Brown Thomas cancelled the release of Kanye West runners due to “health and safety concerns”.
- Minister for Transport Shane Ross was lobbied by publicans and politicians to pivot on the zero tolerance drink driving laws.
- A mental health facility in the UK where Irish teens are sent was deemed “unsafe”.
- A man in his 20s was arrested after attempting to set fire to a garda station in Cork.
- A suspect device in a Dublin housing estate was deemed non-viable by a bomb disposal team.
- It’s going to rain, rain and rain again according to the coming week’s weather forecast.
INTERNATIONAL
#BAD IDEA: A man left a bag full of drugs on a Manchester tram along with his name and address.
#CAMDEN: Five teenagers were arrested over a homophobic assault and robbery on a London bus.
#BORDER: US President Donald Trump suspended tariffs against Mexico after an 11-hour migration deal.
PARTING SHOT
This piece on The Guardian yesterday documents a woman’s experience of literally getting a sex headache.
“My partner was gleeful at the diagnosis. ‘Hold on, I almost blew your mind?’”
COMMENTS