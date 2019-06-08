Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Roisin Page, Dublin and Monique Princau, Malta at Metallica's sold out concert, with 75,000 fans at Slane Castle Source: Arthur Carron

INTERNATIONAL

Competitors cross the River Nidd as they take part in the Great Knaresborough Bed Race in Yorkshire Source: Danny Lawson/PA Images

#BAD IDEA: A man left a bag full of drugs on a Manchester tram along with his name and address.

#CAMDEN: Five teenagers were arrested over a homophobic assault and robbery on a London bus.

#BORDER: US President Donald Trump suspended tariffs against Mexico after an 11-hour migration deal.

PARTING SHOT

This piece on The Guardian yesterday documents a woman’s experience of literally getting a sex headache.