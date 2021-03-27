#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 27 March 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Christina Finn Saturday 27 Mar 2021, 8:01 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

KILDARE SCENES 1L2A5732 Young lambs survey the scene a week before Easter, in Rosetown in County Kildare. Source: Eamonn Farrell

THE WORLD

kill-the-bill-protest-manchester Demonstrators in Manchester in sit down protest against the police, crime, sentencing and courts bill, which would give police in England and Wales more power to impose conditions on peaceful protests. Source: PA

#UK: Boris Johnson has said he sees “absolutely nothing in the data” to halt the easing of the lockdown in England.

#MYANMAR: The military in Myanmar has staged a major show of force for its annual Armed Forces Day parade, as the junta struggles to quell widespread protests against its rule weeks after seizing power.

#BELARUS: Belarus has been rejected from participating in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in the Netherlands, with Minsk denouncing the decision as “politically motivated”.

PARTING SHOT

Sport means more to us than ever these days. Tonight, the Beckett Bridge in Dublin shows its support for the boys in green.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie