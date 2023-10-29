Advertisement

Ben Brady/INPHO Irish champion Stephen Scullion celebrates after finishing third in the men's race of this year's Dublin Marathon.
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday
Matthew Perry dies, Israel continues Gaza bombardment, yellow rain warning for eight counties.
48 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ben Brady / INPHO Irish champion Stephen Scullion celebrates after finishing third in the men's race of this year's Dublin Marathon. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

  • The death was announced of Matthew Perry, the star of hit 90s sitcom Friends. He was 54. 
  • It was announced that Sea Life Bray aquarium is set to close down after 25 years in business.
  • A new course record was set at this year’s Dublin Marathon after Kemal Husen took first place in the men’s race in a time of 2:06.52.
  • Tánaiste Micheál Martin said that the potential for communities to reconcile as part of the Good Friday Agreement has not been fulfilled.
  • A Status Yellow rain warning was issued for eight counties, following significant flooding across parts of Wexford as a result of heavy downpours yesterday.
  • The Government failed to get a Budget bounce in support while Sinn Féin’s popularity has increased slightly, a new Sunday Business Post poll has revealed. 
  • A man was in serious condition in hospital after being struck by a car in Co Meath last night. 
  • An Garda Síochána Ombudsman (GSOC) is appealing for witnesses following an incident on Dublin’s M50 yesterday afternoon. 
  • Gardaí appealed for witnesses after a man and woman have died in separate collisions in Co Cork and Co Waterford. 
  • Multi-denominational schools raised concerns with the Minister for Education last year about whether parents’ voices would be heard under a pilot scheme that was supposed to kickstart divestment of Catholic primary schools, TheJournal revealed.

WORLD

river - 2023-10-29T183200.071 Alamy US actor Matthew Perry. His death at the age of 54 was announced today. Alamy

#FRIENDS: Matthew Perry, star of the hit US comedy series Friends, was found dead at his Los Angeles home aged 54.

#GAZA: Israel continued to pound Hamas-ruled Gaza today in an escalating air and ground campaign as the UN warned civil order was “starting to break down” in the besieged Palestinian territory.

#FRANCE: Emmanuel Macron vowed to enshrine a woman’s right to an abortion in the French constitution by next year.

#MEXICO: Mexico’s civil defence authorities raised the death toll from the Category 5 Hurricane Otis to 39.

PARTING SHOT 

How well do you know your native Irish trees? Take our quiz to find out. 

