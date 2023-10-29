Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ben Brady / INPHO Irish champion Stephen Scullion celebrates after finishing third in the men's race of this year's Dublin Marathon. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

The death was announced of Matthew Perry , the star of hit 90s sitcom Friends. He was 54.

, the star of hit 90s sitcom Friends. He was 54. It was announced that Sea Life Bray aquarium is set to close down after 25 years in business.

aquarium is set to close down after 25 years in business. A new course record was set at this year’s Dublin Marathon after Kemal Husen took first place in the men’s race in a time of 2:06.52.

took first place in the men’s race in a time of 2:06.52. Tánaiste Micheál Martin said that the potential for communities to reconcile as part of the Good Friday Agreement has not been fulfilled.

said that the potential for communities to reconcile as part of the Good Friday Agreement has not been fulfilled. A Status Yellow rain warning was issued for eight counties, following significant flooding across parts of Wexford as a result of heavy downpours yesterday.

The Government failed to get a Budget bounce in support while Sinn Féin’s popularity has increased slightly, a new Sunday Business Post poll has revealed.

failed to get a Budget bounce in support while Sinn Féin’s popularity has increased slightly, a new Sunday Business Post poll has revealed. A man was in serious condition in hospital after being struck by a car in Co Meath last night.

last night. An Garda Síochána Ombudsman (GSOC) is appealing for witnesses following an incident on Dublin’s M50 yesterday afternoon.

is appealing for witnesses following an incident on Dublin’s M50 yesterday afternoon. Gardaí appealed for witnesses after a man and woman have died in separate collisions in Co Cork and Co Waterford.

and Co Waterford. Multi-denominational schools raised concerns with the Minister for Education last year about whether parents’ voices would be heard under a pilot scheme that was supposed to kickstart divestment of Catholic primary schools, TheJournal revealed.

WORLD

Advertisement

Alamy US actor Matthew Perry. His death at the age of 54 was announced today. Alamy

#FRIENDS: Matthew Perry, star of the hit US comedy series Friends, was found dead at his Los Angeles home aged 54.

#GAZA: Israel continued to pound Hamas-ruled Gaza today in an escalating air and ground campaign as the UN warned civil order was “starting to break down” in the besieged Palestinian territory.

#FRANCE: Emmanuel Macron vowed to enshrine a woman’s right to an abortion in the French constitution by next year.

#MEXICO: Mexico’s civil defence authorities raised the death toll from the Category 5 Hurricane Otis to 39.

PARTING SHOT

How well do you know your native Irish trees? Take our quiz to find out.