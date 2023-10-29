Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#FRIENDS: Matthew Perry, star of the hit US comedy series Friends, was found dead at his Los Angeles home aged 54.
#GAZA: Israel continued to pound Hamas-ruled Gaza today in an escalating air and ground campaign as the UN warned civil order was “starting to break down” in the besieged Palestinian territory.
#FRANCE: Emmanuel Macron vowed to enshrine a woman’s right to an abortion in the French constitution by next year.
#MEXICO: Mexico’s civil defence authorities raised the death toll from the Category 5 Hurricane Otis to 39.
How well do you know your native Irish trees? Take our quiz to find out.
