Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

IRELAND

Mourners watch members of the Irish Defences Forces escort the coffin draped in an Irish Tricolour flag at John Bruton's State Funeral at the Peter and Paul’s Church, Main Street Dunboyne, Co Meath. Leon Farrell / RollingNews.ie Leon Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

Tributes were paid to the young boy who died in tragic circumstances in Waterford, who has been named locally as Matthew Healy .

. A man was charged in relation to the death of a man in Kilcock , Co Kildare on Thursday.

, Co Kildare on Thursday. The funeral of former Taoiseach John Bruton took place in Co Meath.

took place in Co Meath. A majority of people favour a “more closed” immigration policy to reduce the number of people coming to Ireland, a new poll shows.

The death was announced after he was hit by a lorry last night in Co Meath .

. It was reported that two men suffered injuries last night after an incident of “violent disorder” in Limerick city .

. New figures showed that Dublin City Council paid more than €100,000 to extend the annual Winter Lights festival until the end of January this year, figures released to The Journal show.

paid more than €100,000 to extend the annual Winter Lights festival until the end of January this year, figures released to The Journal show. It was revealed that the independent expert who flagged “major generic faults” with the ventilation systems installed in half of the New Children’s Hospital operating theatres is no longer involved in the project and a new firm is to be contracted to sign-off on the systems.



operating theatres is no longer involved in the project and a new firm is to be contracted to sign-off on the systems. Gardaí appealed for the public’s help in locating a missing 86-year-old man who was last seen leaving his home in his car on Thursday morning.

WORLD

Palestinians walk along a street after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah on Friday. Fatima Shbair / AP/PA Fatima Shbair / AP/PA / AP/PA

#RAFAH: The Tánaiste said that Israel encroaching on Rafah would “entail grave violations of international humanitarian law”.

#ENGLAND: Police in the UK searched an area of the River Thames in central London for alkali attack suspect Abdul Ezedi.

#EU: The EU Parliament and member states reached an agreement in the early hours of this morning on reforms to EU budgetary rules.

PARTING SHOT

In the latest of his reports from Turkey, our reporter Nicky Ryan speaks to some of the survivors and refugees from Turkey’s worst earthquake in more than half a century.