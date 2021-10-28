Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Conservator Letizia Marcattili at the unveiling of Lavinia Fontana’s Renaissance masterpiece The Visit of the Queen of Sheba to King Solomon at the National Gallery of Ireland today. Source: Naoise Culhane

WORLD

Hundreds of wooden boats resemble like flowers in Dhaka River Port, Bangladesh as they fan out around their moorings. The boats, decorated with colourful patterned rugs, are ready to transport workers from the outskirts of the city to their jobs in the centre. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#PALESTINE: Twelve countries, including Ireland, have released a joint statement calling on Israel to reverse its decision to construct 3,000 settlement units in the West Bank – after US President Joe Biden criticised its old ally for the decision.

#BREXIT TENSIONS: The UK Government has threatened to retaliate if France imposes sanctions on British fishing vessels, following reports that a UK ship was detained.

#FACE LIFT: Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg announced the parent company’s name is being changed to ‘Meta’ – as the tech giant comes under increased pressure to regulate its service and limit its influence on young children in particular.

PARTING SHOT

The title of Westminister dog of the year went to the French bulldog of recently deceased Conservative MP David Amess today.

Three-year-old Vivienne had been entered in the annual competition, which promotes responsible dog ownership, before Amess was stabbed to death in his constituency earlier this month.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Amess “would have been very proud”.