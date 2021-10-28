#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 28 October 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Your round-up of the biggest news headlines.

By Adam Daly Thursday 28 Oct 2021, 8:56 PM
1 hour ago 2,335 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5586410

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Lavinia Fontana’s Renaissance masterpiece unveiled at the National Gallery of Ireland-5 Conservator Letizia Marcattili at the unveiling of Lavinia Fontana’s Renaissance masterpiece The Visit of the Queen of Sheba to King Solomon at the National Gallery of Ireland today. Source: Naoise Culhane

  • Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said antigen tests may be rolled out in schools to test close contact of pupils. 
  • Patrons of nightclubs and late-night events will have to adhere to a one-metre social distancing rule when queuing for the bar under revised guidelines for the sector published this evening.
  • The case against two prominent politicians and two hoteliers over their alleged role in organising the controversial ‘Golfgate’ dinner last August could take five days to be heard as there are over 50 witnesses.
  • Booster vaccines will be rolled out to more than 800,000 people aged over 60 starting from next week, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed.
  • Construction workers have the lowest Covid vaccine uptake in the country, new stats released from the CSO have shown.
  • A new technological university was announced for the north-west, following an application from the Galway-Mayo, Sligo and Letterkenny institutes of technology.
  • A woman in her 40s was seriously injured after being struck by a Luas near Heuston Station in Dublin this afternoon.
  • A boil water notice was issued in Gorey, Co Wexford, estimated to impact some 7,500 people in the southeast of the country.

WORLD

dhaka-dhaka-bangladesh-28th-oct-2021-hundreds-of-wooden-boats-resemble-like-flowers-in-dhaka-river-port-bangladesh-as-they-fan-out-around-their-moorings-the-boats-decorated-with-colourful-patt Hundreds of wooden boats resemble like flowers in Dhaka River Port, Bangladesh as they fan out around their moorings. The boats, decorated with colourful patterned rugs, are ready to transport workers from the outskirts of the city to their jobs in the centre. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#PALESTINE: Twelve countries, including Ireland, have released a joint statement calling on Israel to reverse its decision to construct 3,000 settlement units in the West Bank – after US President Joe Biden criticised its old ally for the decision.

#BREXIT TENSIONS: The UK Government has threatened to retaliate if France imposes sanctions on British fishing vessels, following reports that a UK ship was detained.

#FACE LIFT: Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg announced the parent company’s name is being changed to ‘Meta’ – as the tech giant comes under increased pressure to regulate its service and limit its influence on young children in particular.

PARTING SHOT

The title of Westminister dog of the year went to the French bulldog of recently deceased Conservative MP David Amess today.

Three-year-old Vivienne had been entered in the annual competition, which promotes responsible dog ownership, before Amess was stabbed to death in his constituency earlier this month.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Amess “would have been very proud”.

