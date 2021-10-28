Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said antigen tests may be rolled out in schools to test close contact of pupils.
- Patrons of nightclubs and late-night events will have to adhere to a one-metre social distancing rule when queuing for the bar under revised guidelines for the sector published this evening.
- The case against two prominent politicians and two hoteliers over their alleged role in organising the controversial ‘Golfgate’ dinner last August could take five days to be heard as there are over 50 witnesses.
- Booster vaccines will be rolled out to more than 800,000 people aged over 60 starting from next week, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed.
- Construction workers have the lowest Covid vaccine uptake in the country, new stats released from the CSO have shown.
- A new technological university was announced for the north-west, following an application from the Galway-Mayo, Sligo and Letterkenny institutes of technology.
- A woman in her 40s was seriously injured after being struck by a Luas near Heuston Station in Dublin this afternoon.
- A boil water notice was issued in Gorey, Co Wexford, estimated to impact some 7,500 people in the southeast of the country.
WORLD
#PALESTINE: Twelve countries, including Ireland, have released a joint statement calling on Israel to reverse its decision to construct 3,000 settlement units in the West Bank – after US President Joe Biden criticised its old ally for the decision.
#BREXIT TENSIONS: The UK Government has threatened to retaliate if France imposes sanctions on British fishing vessels, following reports that a UK ship was detained.
#FACE LIFT: Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg announced the parent company’s name is being changed to ‘Meta’ – as the tech giant comes under increased pressure to regulate its service and limit its influence on young children in particular.
PARTING SHOT
The title of Westminister dog of the year went to the French bulldog of recently deceased Conservative MP David Amess today.
Three-year-old Vivienne had been entered in the annual competition, which promotes responsible dog ownership, before Amess was stabbed to death in his constituency earlier this month.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Amess “would have been very proud”.
Congratulations Vivienne.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 28, 2021
David would have been very proud. https://t.co/nYEPc8EsKZ
