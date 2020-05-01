Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Leo Varadkar walks down the steps of Government Buildings Dublin before addressing the public Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Coronavirus related graffiti on a wall in Glasgow Source: PA

#ALLEGATION US Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden denied a former staffer’s allegation of sexual assault, saying the accusation is “not true”.

#ROYAL LAWSUIT The publisher of the Mail on Sunday won the first High Court skirmish in Meghan Markle’s claim against it over publication of a “private and confidential” letter to her estranged father

#STABBING Five people have reportedly been taken to hospital today after a stabbing spree at a shopping centre Australia’s northwestern Pilbara region.

#CORONAVIRUS UN Secretary General António Guterres has said that the Covid-19 pandemic was worsened by a lack of cooperation between countries.

PARTING SHOT

The UK might have Captain Tom Moore, but Ireland now has its own version.

Step forward Kathleen Lynch from Blackrock, who’s also been marking a milestone birthday by attempting to raise money for charity: