Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Most Covid-19 restrictions, including curbs on hospitality and events, will be lifted tomorrow morning.
- Here’s everything you need to know about the reopening plans.
- Confused about why restrictions are being lifted now? Check out our latest explainer.
- 11,161 new Covid-19 cases were announced today, a total of 892 patients are in hospital with the disease and 88 are in ICU.
- Gardaí are probing claims that a man’s dead body was taken to a post office in a bid to withdraw his pension.
- St Patrick’s Day parades are set to return this year.
- Medical students from universities in Northern Ireland and Britain cannot apply for internships in Irish hospitals due to Brexit.
- An investigation is under way following the discovery of a woman’s body outside a private home in Donegal.
- Irish arts and culture will play a key role in the national Covid commemorative day in March.
INTERNATIONAL
#UKRAINE: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he asked Russia to prove its intentions by pulling back troops deployed on Ukraine’s borders.
#UK: Downing Street is resisting opening an investigation into allegations of Conservative MPs being blackmailed into supporting Boris Johnson as he faces a threat to his leadership, despite a Cabinet minister saying they need to be looked at.
#MEAT LOAF: Tributes poured in after legendary entertainer Meat Loaf died at the age of 74.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PARTING SHOT
Government trying to tell people that this by no way means the pandemic is over pic.twitter.com/ywwj64Gu9Z— Killian Sundermann (@killersundymann) January 21, 2022
After nearly two years of Covid restrictions, we’ll leave you head into the weekend with comedian Killian Sundermann’s take on this “good day“.
COMMENTS