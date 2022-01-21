#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 21 January 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Céimin Burke Friday 21 Jan 2022, 8:58 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Restrictions lifted 009 Former Minister for Health James Reilly (left) watches Taoiseach Micheál Martin on the television in Doheny & Nesbitt's, Dublin. Source: Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

washington-united-states-21st-jan-2022-pro-life-supporters-gather-on-the-national-mall-for-the-annual-march-for-life-on-the-anniversary-of-the-supreme-court-ruling-in-roe-v-wade-in-washington-dc Anti-abortion activists in Washington, DC, for the annual March for Life on the anniversary of the Supreme Court ruling in Roe v Wade. Source: Sipa USA/Alamy Live News

#UKRAINE: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he asked Russia to prove its intentions by pulling back troops deployed on Ukraine’s borders

#UK: Downing Street is resisting opening an investigation into allegations of Conservative MPs being blackmailed into supporting Boris Johnson as he faces a threat to his leadership, despite a Cabinet minister saying they need to be looked at. 

#MEAT LOAF: Tributes poured in after legendary entertainer Meat Loaf died at the age of 74.

PARTING SHOT

After nearly two years of Covid restrictions, we’ll leave you head into the weekend with comedian Killian Sundermann’s take on this “good day“.

Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

