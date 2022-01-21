Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Former Minister for Health James Reilly (left) watches Taoiseach Micheál Martin on the television in Doheny & Nesbitt's, Dublin. Source: Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

Anti-abortion activists in Washington, DC, for the annual March for Life on the anniversary of the Supreme Court ruling in Roe v Wade. Source: Sipa USA/Alamy Live News

#UKRAINE: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he asked Russia to prove its intentions by pulling back troops deployed on Ukraine’s borders.

#UK: Downing Street is resisting opening an investigation into allegations of Conservative MPs being blackmailed into supporting Boris Johnson as he faces a threat to his leadership, despite a Cabinet minister saying they need to be looked at.

#MEAT LOAF: Tributes poured in after legendary entertainer Meat Loaf died at the age of 74.

PARTING SHOT

Government trying to tell people that this by no way means the pandemic is over pic.twitter.com/ywwj64Gu9Z — Killian Sundermann (@killersundymann) January 21, 2022

After nearly two years of Covid restrictions, we’ll leave you head into the weekend with comedian Killian Sundermann’s take on this “good day“.