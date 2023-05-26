Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie Garda Commissioner Drew Harris awarding Silver Scott Medal to Sgt Edward Griffen, with Minister for Justice Simon Harris at a ceremony to award Scott Medals for bravery Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Firefighters and rescue workers at the scene of a Russian air strike on a clinic in Dnipro, Ukraine Alamy Stock Photo

#CLIMATE: French police have thrown a security cordon around a shareholders’ meeting in Paris of oil major TotalEnergies, spraying tear gas and pushing back climate protesters.

#RUSSIA: Russian missiles have hit a medical clinic in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, killing at least two people as Russia blamed Kyiv for dozens of strikes on its southern Belgorod region.

#SCHOFIELD: Former This Morning host Phillip Schofield has resigned from ITV after admitting he lied about a relationship he had with “a younger male colleague” at work.

#CELINE DION: Pop icon Celine Dion has today cancelled all her remaining shows scheduled for 2023-2024, saying she was not strong enough to tour as she battles a rare neurological disorder.

PARTING SHOT

Another chapter in the story of Ireland’s longest-running television programme closes this evening.

Tonight’s episode of The Late Late Show will be Ryan Tubridy’s last in the presenter’s chair before he hands over to Patrick Kielty for the new season later this year.

Joining this week’s episode of The Explainer podcast are Mark O’Brien, head of DCU’s School of Communications and associate professor in journalism history, and Kirsty Blake Knox, writer with the Irish Independent, to delve into the show’s history.

The Explainer / SoundCloud