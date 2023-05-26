Advertisement

Friday 26 May 2023 Dublin: 17°C
Google Street View Prioryland, Duleek, Co Meath
# Duleek
Witness appeal after man (70s) dies in single vehicle collision in Co Meath
The incident happened at Prioryland, Duleek at around 11.30pm yesterday.
2.0k
0
1 hour ago

A MAN HAS died following a single vehicle collision in Co Meath last night. 

The incident happened at Prioryland, Duleek at around 11.30pm. 

An occupant of the vehicle, a man aged in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road at Prioryland remains closed pending an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Prioryland area between 11pm and 11.45pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

