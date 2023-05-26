Phillip Schofield admits he had relationship with ‘younger male colleague’ at ITV

FORMER ‘THIS MORNING’ host Phillip Schofield has resigned from ITV after admitting he lied about a relationship he had with “a younger male colleague” at work.

In a statement released through the Daily Mail, the presenter apologised for lying about the relationship.

He added that the relationship was “unwise, but not illegal”.

“The first thing I want to say is: I am deeply sorry for having lied to them [the Daily Mail], and to many others about a relationship that I had with someone working on This Morning,” he said.

“I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning.

“Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship.

“That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over.”

The presenter added: “I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public, and most importantly of all to my family.

“I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife.”

Schofield announced last week that he was to step down as a host of the popular daytime show, after more than two decades in the role.

ITV has said Schofield’s co-host Holly Willoughby will remain on the show and will “co-present with members of the This Morning family”.