Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Alamy Stock Photo A cyclist stops to watch as waves crash onto Clontarf promenade in Dublin Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Palestinians inspect the site where there was a Greek Orthodox church following a strike yesterday Alamy Stock Photo

#HAMAS: Two American hostages have been released by Hamas in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed this evening.

#STORM BABET: A third person has died as Storm Babet swept across the UK causing widespread flooding and high winds.

Advertisement

#HOUSE: Republicans have dropped Jim Jordan as their nominee for the speaker of the US House of Representatives.

#TORIES: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has described the double Conservative by-election losses in Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire as “disappointing” but said there were “local factors at play”.

PARTING SHOT

Darragh Kane Jimmy Barry-Murphy and Ronan O’Gara unveiling the new statue of Michael Collins on Grand Parade Darragh Kane

Despite the rain, hundreds of people turned out for the unveiling of a new statue in Cork City today.

A near life-size statue of Michael Collins, standing with his bicycle, was revealed to a large crowd on the Grand Parade in the city this afternoon.

The statue, which was spearheaded by the Collins family and Michael Collins 100 committee, is a “nostalgic nod” to the iconic photograph – taken of him in Wexford in 1922.