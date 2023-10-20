Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#HAMAS: Two American hostages have been released by Hamas in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed this evening.
#STORM BABET: A third person has died as Storm Babet swept across the UK causing widespread flooding and high winds.
#HOUSE: Republicans have dropped Jim Jordan as their nominee for the speaker of the US House of Representatives.
#TORIES: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has described the double Conservative by-election losses in Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire as “disappointing” but said there were “local factors at play”.
Despite the rain, hundreds of people turned out for the unveiling of a new statue in Cork City today.
A near life-size statue of Michael Collins, standing with his bicycle, was revealed to a large crowd on the Grand Parade in the city this afternoon.
The statue, which was spearheaded by the Collins family and Michael Collins 100 committee, is a “nostalgic nod” to the iconic photograph – taken of him in Wexford in 1922.
