Friday 20 October 2023
evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Friday
Here’s your roundup of what made the headlines today.
41 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

a-cyclist-stops-to-watch-as-waves-crash-onto-clontarf-promenade-in-dublin-as-irelands-meteorological-agency-has-issued-fresh-weather-warnings-for-intense-rain-days-after-parts-of-the-country-were-se Alamy Stock Photo A cyclist stops to watch as waves crash onto Clontarf promenade in Dublin Alamy Stock Photo

  • A Status Orange rain warning is in place for Dublin and Wicklow until 8am tomorrow. 
  • Meta has become the latest tech giant to pull out of Web SummitThe Journal understands.
  • A number of people have been hospitalised following a collision in Co Tipperary this afternoon. 
  • Ashling Murphy was dead before paramedics could attempt to resuscitate her after she had been found in the undergrowth by the Grand Canal in Tullamore, the Central Criminal Court has heard.
  • President Michael D Higgins has said that “the blocking of essential food is criminal”, as a UN convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian supplies waits to enter Gaza this evening. 
  • An Irish celebrity accused of engaging in sexual acts with a 16-year-old girl over a decade ago has been acquitted following a trial at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.
  • A teacher who was on trial accused of sexually abusing a male student 38 years ago has been found guilty of the charges against her.
  • A large quantity of of illegal fireworks were seized in a search in Co Sligo.
  • The Department of Integration clashed with Department of Housing officials as it scrambled to house International Protection applicants at the start of the year, new documents reveal.

INTERNATIONAL

palestinians-inspect-the-site-where-there-was-a-greek-orthodox-church-destroyed-following-israeli-airstrikes-on-gaza-city-friday-oct-20-2023-ap-photoabed-khaled Alamy Stock Photo Palestinians inspect the site where there was a Greek Orthodox church following a strike yesterday Alamy Stock Photo

#HAMAS: Two American hostages have been released by Hamas in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed this evening.

#STORM BABET: A third person has died as Storm Babet swept across the UK causing widespread flooding and high winds.

#HOUSE: Republicans have dropped Jim Jordan as their nominee for the speaker of the US House of Representatives.

#TORIES: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has described the double Conservative by-election losses in Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire as “disappointing” but said there were “local factors at play”.

PARTING SHOT

DK20102023 Collins 009 Darragh Kane Jimmy Barry-Murphy and Ronan O’Gara unveiling the new statue of Michael Collins on Grand Parade Darragh Kane

Despite the rain, hundreds of people turned out for the unveiling of a new statue in Cork City today.

A near life-size statue of Michael Collins, standing with his bicycle, was revealed to a large crowd on the Grand Parade in the city this afternoon.

The statue, which was spearheaded by the Collins family and Michael Collins 100 committee, is a “nostalgic nod” to the iconic photograph – taken of him in Wexford in 1922.

Hayley Halpin
