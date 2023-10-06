Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Clare Keogh Installation of a new sculpture for Princes Street, Cork City, titled ‘The Face Cup’ by artist Fiona Mulholland. See www.corkcity.ie/islandcity or @IslandCityCorkSculpture on Instagram for more. Clare Keogh

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Rescuers are seen outside the building destroyed by a morning Russian missile attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE A 10-year-old and his grandmother have been killed after Russian missiles smashed into Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, just hours after another attack left dozens dead at a wake in a nearby village.

#ESSEX A shopping centre security officer was remanded in custody over an alleged plot to kidnap and murder This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby.

#IRAN The Nobel Peace for 2023 was awarded this morning to Narges Mohammadi for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all.

#INDIA At least 31 people have been killed and thousands forced to leave their homes after ice-cold floodwaters swept through mountain towns in India’s Himalayan northeast.

#MIGRATION A row over planned changes to Europe’s migration rules overshadowed an EU summit today, although supporters of the reform vowed opposition from Poland and Hungary would not derail it.

PARTING SHOT

Naoise Culhane Abbeyleix Co. Laois announced as Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2023 Naoise Culhane

Abbeyleix in Co Laois has been named as Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2023.

This year, 887 towns competed for the TidyTowns award which has been running since 1958.

In addition to being named as Ireland’s Tidiest Town, Abbeyleix was also crowned Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town.

Announcing Abbeyleix as the overall winner, Minister Heather Humphreys said: “This is a truly great achievement and a special moment of immense pride for Abbeyleix and indeed the wider county of Laois.”