Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 6 October 2023 Dublin: 18°C
# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Friday
Here’s your roundup of what made the headlines today.
830
0
37 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

CMK06112023_Face Cup_PR_007 Clare Keogh Installation of a new sculpture for Princes Street, Cork City, titled ‘The Face Cup’ by artist Fiona Mulholland. See www.corkcity.ie/islandcity or @IslandCityCorkSculpture on Instagram for more. Clare Keogh

INTERNATIONAL

kharkiv-ukraine-06th-oct-2023-kharkiv-ukraine-october-06-2023-rescuers-are-seen-outside-the-building-destroyed-by-a-morning-russian-missile-attack-on-the-city-kharkiv-north-eastern-ukraine Alamy Stock Photo Rescuers are seen outside the building destroyed by a morning Russian missile attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE A 10-year-old and his grandmother have been killed after Russian missiles smashed into Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, just hours after another attack left dozens dead at a wake in a nearby village.

#ESSEX A shopping centre security officer was remanded in custody over an alleged plot to kidnap and murder This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby.

#IRAN The Nobel Peace for 2023 was awarded this morning to Narges Mohammadi for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all.

#INDIA At least 31 people have been killed and thousands forced to leave their homes after ice-cold floodwaters swept through mountain towns in India’s Himalayan northeast.

#MIGRATION A row over planned changes to Europe’s migration rules overshadowed an EU summit today, although supporters of the reform vowed opposition from Poland and Hungary would not derail it.

PARTING SHOT

SuperValu Tidy Town Winners 2023 -1 Naoise Culhane Abbeyleix Co. Laois announced as Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2023 Naoise Culhane

Abbeyleix in Co Laois has been named as Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2023

This year, 887 towns competed for the TidyTowns award which has been running since 1958. 

In addition to being named as Ireland’s Tidiest Town, Abbeyleix was also crowned Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town.

Announcing Abbeyleix as the overall winner, Minister Heather Humphreys said: “This is a truly great achievement and a special moment of immense pride for Abbeyleix and indeed the wider county of Laois.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags