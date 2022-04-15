#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 15 April 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Good Friday

Here’s a roundup of stories from today.

By Céimin Burke Friday 15 Apr 2022, 7:56 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news

IRELAND

Gay Pride Vigil 508 Today's Pride Vigil outside Leinster House in Dublin. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

  • Vigils for Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee were held around the country.
  • Frontline workers’ pandemic payment to be paid “as soon as possible”.
  • One of the remaining members of the Collaborative Forum of Former Residents of Mother and Baby Homes stepped down.
  • Gardaí seized €1.34 million worth of heroin in Limerick.
  • The UN Security Council needs reform, the Irish ambassador to UN said.
  • A Ukrainian lawyer in Limerick has “lost all contact” with relatives who stayed behind in war zone.
  • Mairead McGuinness said Ireland would benefit from a debate about its military neutrality following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

INTERNATIONAL

ukraine-conflict-refugees-in-zgorzelec Refugees at a reception camp in Zgorzelec, Poland. Source: DPA/PA Images

#UKRAINE: Russian strikes pounded a military factory near Kyiv that makes the missiles Ukraine claims it used to sink the Moskva naval flagship, with Moscow on today vowing renewed attacks on the capital.

#TWITTER: Twitter said today that its board of directors has unanimously adopted a “poison pill” defence in response to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s proposal to buy the company and take it private.

#RUSSIA: Moscow says that 18 members of the EU mission in Russia have been told to leave the country and blamed Brussels for destroying ties.

PARTING SHOT

Kick off your Easter weekend with this absolute classic comedy sketch from comedian Shane Daniel Byrne.

Céimin Burke
