Here's What Happened Today: Good Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news

IRELAND

Today's Pride Vigil outside Leinster House in Dublin. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Vigils for Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee were held around the country.

for Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee were held around the country. Frontline workers’ pandemic payment to be paid “as soon as possible”.

pandemic payment to be paid “as soon as possible”. One of the remaining members of the Collaborative Forum of Former Residents of Mother and Baby Homes stepped down.

stepped down. Gardaí seized €1.34 million worth of heroin in Limerick.

in Limerick. The UN Security Council needs reform, the Irish ambassador to UN said.

needs reform, the Irish ambassador to UN said. A Ukrainian lawyer in Limerick has “lost all contact” with relatives who stayed behind in war zone.

has “lost all contact” with relatives who stayed behind in war zone. Mairead McGuinness said Ireland would benefit from a debate about its military neutrality following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

Refugees at a reception camp in Zgorzelec, Poland. Source: DPA/PA Images

#UKRAINE: Russian strikes pounded a military factory near Kyiv that makes the missiles Ukraine claims it used to sink the Moskva naval flagship, with Moscow on today vowing renewed attacks on the capital.

#TWITTER: Twitter said today that its board of directors has unanimously adopted a “poison pill” defence in response to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s proposal to buy the company and take it private.

#RUSSIA: Moscow says that 18 members of the EU mission in Russia have been told to leave the country and blamed Brussels for destroying ties.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Happy Easter from Holy Mary, Mammy of God pic.twitter.com/VRKTBxx18R — Shane Daniel Byrne (@ShaneDanByrne) April 4, 2021

Kick off your Easter weekend with this absolute classic comedy sketch from comedian Shane Daniel Byrne.