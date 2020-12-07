Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Phoenix park was blanketed in heavy fog today. Source: Garry Walsh

WORLD

Farmer and artist Fleur Baxter with the Christmas character artworks she has created using hay bales on her farm in Carmyllie, Scotland. Source: PA

#UK: A Covid-19 vaccine will be given to the elderly, carers and hospital staff in the UK from tomorrow.

#INDIA: Hundreds of people were hospitalised and at least one person died due to an unidentified illness in India’s Andhra Pradesh state.

#US: The US Supreme Court declined to take up an appeal from parents who want to prevent transgender students from using bathrooms of the gender with which they identify, rather than their sex assigned at birth.

#ROMANIA: Prime Minister Ludovic Orban resigned, a day after a disappointing showing for his liberal party in parliamentary elections.

#BOB DYLAN: Universal music bought the entire back catalogue of Bob Dylan’s songs in a purported nine-figure deal for one of the most prized rights’ collections in music history.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

The first roundabout under the Atlantic Ocean is a reality. This is part of our new 11 km sub-sea tunnel connecting 2 of our 18 #FaroeIslands in a new & innovative way. This is our 3. sub-sea #tunnel. The roundabout is decorated beautifully by the Faroese artist Tróndur Patursson pic.twitter.com/dOHk4PdpYH — Kristina Háfoss (@KristinaHafoss) December 3, 2020 Source: Kristina Háfoss /Twitter

A spectacular underwater roundabout is set to open in the Faroe Islands. The Eysturoyar tunnel network is around 11 kilometres long and connects the islands of Streymoy and Eysturoy.

The tunnel network and its undersea roundabout will significantly cut journey times to the Faroe Islands’ capital Torshavn from many parts of the remote North Atlantic archipelago.

Can’t see the photo? Click here.