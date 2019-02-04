This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 4 Feb 2019, 8:50 PM
NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

6070 Leo Varadkar_90563454 Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the commissioning ceremony of Defence Forces officers in Dublin Castle today Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • The INMO has said an invitation from the government for nursing unions to engage in negotiations on issues other than pay is “massively disrespectful”.
  • Health Minister Simon Harris has warned that there may be sanctions for individuals involved in the escalated cost of the new National Children’s Hospital
  • A protest has been staged outside the Department of Health, calling for an external investigation to be launched into last week’s revelations of apparent data breaches.
  • Banks that overcharged their customers have paid out €647 million so far in compensation as part of the tracker mortgage examination.
  • A man who stabbed his former partner’s teenage son in the stomach after an argument about drinking in the home has received a partially suspended sentence.
  • The son of a man whose body was found in a disused waste-tank has said his father’s partner was “shaking” and “upset” on the morning of his disappearance.
  • Gardaí have appealed for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 26-year-old man who is missing from Galway.
  • Siptu members working in Pfizer pharmaceutical plants in Cork are set to take industrial action in a dispute over pensions. 

INTERNATIONAL

Venezuela Political Crisis Opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has declared himself the interim president of Venezuela, speaks during a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela Source: Fernando Llano via PA Images

#VENEZUELA: A number of EU countries have recognised Venezuela’s opposition chief Juan Guaidó as interim leader of the country. 

#SALA: One occupant of the plane that was carrying footballer Emiliano Sala can be seen in the wreckage, investigators have said. 

#CALIFORNIA: Five people have died after a small plane crashed into a home in California last night after reportedly falling apart.

PARTING SHOT

Shredded Banksy picture in Baden-Baden The shredded Banksy painting is hung in the Frieder Burda Museum Source: Uli Deck/dpa via PA Images

The Banksy painting that shocked onlookers as it partially shredded itself after being sold for £1,042,000 (€1.2 million) on 5 October 2018 is going on display in Germany. 

The Frieder Burda museum in Baden-Baden said today that Girl with Balloon will be shown from tomorrow through to 3 March.

