Here's What Happened Today: Monday

IRELAND
- The INMO has said an invitation from the government for nursing unions to engage in negotiations on issues other than pay is “massively disrespectful”.
- Health Minister Simon Harris has warned that there may be sanctions for individuals involved in the escalated cost of the new National Children’s Hospital.
- A protest has been staged outside the Department of Health, calling for an external investigation to be launched into last week’s revelations of apparent data breaches.
- Banks that overcharged their customers have paid out €647 million so far in compensation as part of the tracker mortgage examination.
- A man who stabbed his former partner’s teenage son in the stomach after an argument about drinking in the home has received a partially suspended sentence.
- The son of a man whose body was found in a disused waste-tank has said his father’s partner was “shaking” and “upset” on the morning of his disappearance.
- Gardaí have appealed for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 26-year-old man who is missing from Galway.
- Siptu members working in Pfizer pharmaceutical plants in Cork are set to take industrial action in a dispute over pensions.
INTERNATIONAL
#VENEZUELA: A number of EU countries have recognised Venezuela’s opposition chief Juan Guaidó as interim leader of the country.
#SALA: One occupant of the plane that was carrying footballer Emiliano Sala can be seen in the wreckage, investigators have said.
#CALIFORNIA: Five people have died after a small plane crashed into a home in California last night after reportedly falling apart.
PARTING SHOT
The Banksy painting that shocked onlookers as it partially shredded itself after being sold for £1,042,000 (€1.2 million) on 5 October 2018 is going on display in Germany.
The Frieder Burda museum in Baden-Baden said today that Girl with Balloon will be shown from tomorrow through to 3 March.
