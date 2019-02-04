Family concerned for man missing from Galway since Saturday

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 26-year-old man who is missing from Galway.

Roland Mitchell is missing from Fr Griffin Road in the city. He was last seen at 7pm on Saturday.

Gardaí said his family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Roland is described as 5ft 11” in height, of slight build, with brown/sandy blond hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black denim jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Galway Garda Station 091 576 257 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.