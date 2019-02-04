This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 4 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Plane crashes into California home killing five people

The two-story house caught fire after being struck by the main cabin and one engine of the plane.

By Associated Press Monday 4 Feb 2019, 11:26 AM
29 minutes ago 2,762 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4475623

Plane Crash Neighborhood Firefighters in the residential neighborhood of Yorba Linda, California. Source: Alex Gallardo

FIVE PEOPLE HAVE died after a small plane crashed into a home in California last night after reportedly falling apart. 

The crash ignited a house fire before landing in a backyard. The male pilot, who was the only person in the twin-engine plane, and four people in the Yorba Linda house that caught fire died yesterday, Orange County Sheriff’s Lt. Cory Martino said at a news conference last night.

Martino said that the deceased occupants of the home were two males and two females. The victims have yet to be named. 

The Cessna 414A took off from the Fullerton Municipal Airport about a dozen miles west of the blaze, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer has said.

The two-story house caught fire after being struck by the main cabin and one engine of the plane. The second engine dislodged and fell onto the street, creating a large hole in the asphalt, according to Eliott Simpson, an aviation accident investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board.

“It was a boom. It sounded like something exploded. It shook our house,” local resident John Wolbart told US media. 

Plane Crash Neighborhood Source: Alex Gallardo/PA Images

Wolbart said that he ran to the burning house and saw a woman come out with singed hair.

The wounded were taken to a hospital with burn injuries, said Pokey Sanchez, an assistant chief with the Orange County Fire Authority. A firefighter was also treated for a minor injury.

Clint Langford, who lives about a half-mile away, said he was in his living room when he heard a low rumbling.

“It’s the eerie, low rumbling sound that keeps getting lower and louder. It was scary,” he said. “And then all of a sudden boom. It shook the house.”

He looked out his front door and could see parts of the small aircraft fall out of the sky.

Aerial footage taken from news helicopters show aircraft parts, including side panels and a propeller, scattered on rooftops and driveways near the burned house.

The main body of the twin-engine plane was found in the backyard of another home not far from the burned house. The fire spread to a SUV that was parked in the driveway.

The National Transportation and Safety Board has said that it will investigate the cause of the crash.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Maroon 5 are playing the Super Bowl halftime show - and a lot of people aren't one bit happy
    81,044  56
    2
    		Poll: Would conceding on the backstop be worth it to avoid a no-deal Brexit?
    58,416  114
    3
    		Emiliano Sala's missing plane has been found
    58,420  24
    Fora
    1
    		'We can't move fast and break things': Why FoodMarble is pacing itself despite €1m in sales
    146  0
    2
    		How employers can influence government officials in the 'new politics' age
    121  0
    The42
    1
    		As It Happened: Clare v Kilkenny, Tyrone v Mayo, Cork v Wexford - Sunday GAA match tracker
    72,124  31
    2
    		Analysis: Ireland's nightmare opening minutes set tone in Dublin defeat
    43,045  77
    3
    		As it happened: Leicester City vs Man United, Premier League
    39,466  17
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Do you generally apply the 'day' and 'night' perfume rule?
    9,540  5
    2
    		What's in my makeup bag? Sally Foran (Irish Beauty Fairy)
    3,953  0
    3
    		You can now get reusable tampons applicators, but how the hell do they work?
    3,023  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Gardaí attend scene after suspect device reported in Edenmore
    Gardaí attend scene after suspect device reported in Edenmore
    Gardaí finish search after 'substantial quantity' of ammunition found in Louth
    Multiple shots fired at house in Ballymun
    DUBLIN
    OPW sold carcasses of Phoenix Park deer culled by state-hired marksman to game dealer
    OPW sold carcasses of Phoenix Park deer culled by state-hired marksman to game dealer
    'A whole history to capture': Dublin's Tenement Museum wants your memories of tenement life
    O'Rorke on the double as Mattie Kenny's Dublin ease to 13-point win over Offaly
    IRELAND
    Chin up, it's The42's Six Nations Team of the Week
    Chin up, it's The42's Six Nations Team of the Week
    'We were very quiet before the game' - Schmidt looks for response against Scots
    Ireland hope for more from Murray and Sexton, as well as positive injury news
    ENGLAND
    Analysis: England's kicking class outsmarts Schmidt's Ireland
    Analysis: England's kicking class outsmarts Schmidt's Ireland
    Analysis: Ireland's nightmare opening minutes set tone in Dublin defeat
    'We're nowhere near our best': Jones holds fire after England dominate in Dublin

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie