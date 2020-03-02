This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 2 March, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 2 Mar 2020, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

7816 ESB Science blast Jessica Smyth (aged 10) from St Mary's School at the ESB Science Blast at the RDS in Dublin Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • Google has asked the majority of its 8,000 employees to work from home after a staff member reported flu-like symptoms amid growing concerns about Covid-19.
  • Health Minister Simon Harris has said guidelines about mass gatherings amid efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19 are likely to be published tomorrow.
  • A young child has died and another child and a woman have sustained serious injuries in an incident at a house in Larne, Co Antrim, sources have said.
  • Ryanair is cancelling up to 25% of its Italian short-haul flights for a three-week period later this month in response to the Covid-19 coronavirus. 
  • A man of “excellent character” who stabbed his mother’s violent, heroin-using ex-boyfriend to death during a row has been sentenced to two years in prison
  • Labour Party leadership candidate Alan Kelly has published legal advice he received in 2015 which he claims shows that a rent freeze could be constitutional. 
  • Minister Eoghan Murphy decided against increasing general election spending limits for candidates amid concerns taxpayers would be hit with an extra bill of almost €190,000.
  • The High Court has approved personal insolvency arrangements allowing Frank McNamara and his wife Theresa Lowe write off almost €3m of their debts.
  • A man has appeared in court charged in connection with a crash that killed a mother and son and a young footballer.

INTERNATIONAL

coronavirus British Health Secretary Matt Hancock (centre) and Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty (right) arriving at Downing Street in Dublin for a meeting to discuss Covid-19 Source: Stefan Rousseau via PA Images

#CORONAVIRUS: The Covid-19 threat to Europe has risen to “moderate to high”. 

#REFUGEES: Thousands of migrants and refugees have massed at Turkey’s western frontier, trying to enter Greece by land and sea.

#BREXIT: The first round of post-Brexit trade talks between the UK and the European Union began today, with the two sides well apart on a final agreement. 

PARTING SHOT 

5,000 people drawn from over 100 different countries will officially become Irish citizens over the next two days. 

Here’s the totals for the top 10 countries:

  • United Kingdom – 982
  • Poland – 715
  • Romania – 496
  • India – 370
  •  Nigeria – 201
  • Brazil – 171
  • Latvia – 138
  • Philippines 137
  • China – 113
  •  USA – 113

Hayley Halpin

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

