Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Jessica Smyth (aged 10) from St Mary's School at the ESB Science Blast at the RDS in Dublin Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock (centre) and Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty (right) arriving at Downing Street in Dublin for a meeting to discuss Covid-19 Source: Stefan Rousseau via PA Images

#CORONAVIRUS: The Covid-19 threat to Europe has risen to “moderate to high”.

#REFUGEES: Thousands of migrants and refugees have massed at Turkey’s western frontier, trying to enter Greece by land and sea.

#BREXIT: The first round of post-Brexit trade talks between the UK and the European Union began today, with the two sides well apart on a final agreement.

PARTING SHOT

5,000 people drawn from over 100 different countries will officially become Irish citizens over the next two days.

Here’s the totals for the top 10 countries: