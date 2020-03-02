Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Google has asked the majority of its 8,000 employees to work from home after a staff member reported flu-like symptoms amid growing concerns about Covid-19.
- Health Minister Simon Harris has said guidelines about mass gatherings amid efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19 are likely to be published tomorrow.
- A young child has died and another child and a woman have sustained serious injuries in an incident at a house in Larne, Co Antrim, sources have said.
- Ryanair is cancelling up to 25% of its Italian short-haul flights for a three-week period later this month in response to the Covid-19 coronavirus.
- A man of “excellent character” who stabbed his mother’s violent, heroin-using ex-boyfriend to death during a row has been sentenced to two years in prison.
- Labour Party leadership candidate Alan Kelly has published legal advice he received in 2015 which he claims shows that a rent freeze could be constitutional.
- Minister Eoghan Murphy decided against increasing general election spending limits for candidates amid concerns taxpayers would be hit with an extra bill of almost €190,000.
- The High Court has approved personal insolvency arrangements allowing Frank McNamara and his wife Theresa Lowe write off almost €3m of their debts.
- A man has appeared in court charged in connection with a crash that killed a mother and son and a young footballer.
INTERNATIONAL
#CORONAVIRUS: The Covid-19 threat to Europe has risen to “moderate to high”.
#REFUGEES: Thousands of migrants and refugees have massed at Turkey’s western frontier, trying to enter Greece by land and sea.
#BREXIT: The first round of post-Brexit trade talks between the UK and the European Union began today, with the two sides well apart on a final agreement.
PARTING SHOT
5,000 people drawn from over 100 different countries will officially become Irish citizens over the next two days.
Here’s the totals for the top 10 countries:
- United Kingdom – 982
- Poland – 715
- Romania – 496
- India – 370
- Nigeria – 201
- Brazil – 171
- Latvia – 138
- Philippines 137
- China – 113
- USA – 113
