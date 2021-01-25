Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A sparsely populated Dublin Airport today Source: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Nightime scenes in Amsterdam where a curfew is now in effect Source: Utrecht Robin/ABACA/PA Images

#GOOD NEWS: Moderna has said its Covid vaccine is effective against the UK and South Africa variants.

#BAD NEWS: Amid a shortfall, the European Commission has demanded to know who AztraZeneca has delivered vaccine doses to.

#FASHION: Boohoo has bought the UK Debenhams brand for €62 million – saving the name but not jobs.

PARTING SHOT

The Harry Potter books and movies are beloved by millions and HBO could be set to capitalise on its popularity.

A decade on from the release of the last movie, a live action TV series of the Harry Potter saga is said to be in the works, the Hollywood Reporter said today.

It could be a while before we get to see it though, as HBO Max and Warner Bros are said to be in the very early stages of development.