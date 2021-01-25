#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Monday 25 January 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made the headlines today…

By Sean Murray Monday 25 Jan 2021, 9:00 PM
8 minutes ago 306 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5335365

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

041 Airport Travel restrictions A sparsely populated Dublin Airport today Source: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

deserted-streets-in-amsterdam-during-curfew Nightime scenes in Amsterdam where a curfew is now in effect Source: Utrecht Robin/ABACA/PA Images

#GOOD NEWS: Moderna has said its Covid vaccine is effective against the UK and South Africa variants.

#BAD NEWS: Amid a shortfall, the European Commission has demanded to know who AztraZeneca has delivered vaccine doses to.

#FASHION: Boohoo has bought the UK Debenhams brand for €62 million – saving the name but not jobs.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

The Harry Potter books and movies are beloved by millions and HBO could be set to capitalise on its popularity.

A decade on from the release of the last movie, a live action TV series of the Harry Potter saga is said to be in the works, the Hollywood Reporter said today

It could be a while before we get to see it though, as HBO Max and Warner Bros are said to be in the very early stages of development. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie