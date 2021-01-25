Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Seven deaths and 1,372 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
- Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that people aged 70 and over will begin receiving the vaccine from next month.
- Quarantine for people without a negative test and passengers from certain countries is set to be introduced.
- Arlene Foster said she has spoken to Micheál Martin over his “wholly incorrect” comments on testing in Northern Ireland for the UK variant of Covid-19.
- A court heard that a hitman found guilty of shooting James ‘Mago’ Gately faces up to life in prison.
- Galway County Council has said it is “profoundly sorry” for failing those at the Tuam mother and baby home.
- Almost half a million people will receive the pandemic unemployment payment tomorrow.
- A 46-year-old man was sent for trial accused of threatening family members of murdered Cork student.
- Approximately 1,500 fines have been issued by gardaí for non-essential travel since 11 January.
- The Central Bank governor said today that a successful vaccine rollout should see the economy recover in the second half of this year.
- Men in Ireland have less regret over being drunk than women, according to a new study.
INTERNATIONAL
#GOOD NEWS: Moderna has said its Covid vaccine is effective against the UK and South Africa variants.
#BAD NEWS: Amid a shortfall, the European Commission has demanded to know who AztraZeneca has delivered vaccine doses to.
#FASHION: Boohoo has bought the UK Debenhams brand for €62 million – saving the name but not jobs.
PARTING SHOT
The Harry Potter books and movies are beloved by millions and HBO could be set to capitalise on its popularity.
A decade on from the release of the last movie, a live action TV series of the Harry Potter saga is said to be in the works, the Hollywood Reporter said today.
It could be a while before we get to see it though, as HBO Max and Warner Bros are said to be in the very early stages of development.
