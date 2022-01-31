Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Police officers stand at a barricade on county road 22 about a kilometre from the scene where two police officers were killed by gunfire

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People walking past the Science Gallery in Dublin, which is due to close this week Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Police officers stand at a barricade on county road 22 about a kilometre from the scene where two police officers were killed by gunfire Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#GRAY REPORT: Gatherings held in Downing Street during Covid-19 restrictions showed “failures of leadership and judgement” by No 10 and the UK Cabinet Office, Sue Gray’s report has found.

#GERMANY: German police have arrested two suspects in a major manhunt triggered by the fatal shooting of two police officers during a routine traffic stop.

#GREENWOOD: Mason Greenwood remains in police custody after detectives were granted additional time to question the Manchester United forward following his arrest on suspicion of rape and assault.

PARTING SHOT

Landmarks across the country are set to light up to mark St Brigid’s Day 2022.

The event, organised by the group Herstory, is a celebration of women who have contributed to Irish society and culture.

From next year St Brigid’s Day, which falls on 1 February, will be a public holiday, the first to be named after a woman.

Crowds look at a projections on the walls of Trinity College Dublin to mark St Brigid’s Day Source: Niall Carson via PA Images