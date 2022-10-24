Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 24 October 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Your roundup of what made the headlines.

42 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

central-bank-luke-kelly-coin-launch-picture-by-shane-oneill-coalesce Paula McCann receives a coin on behalf of the Kelly family from President Higgins at the Luke Kelly coin launch. Source: Shane O'Neill

  • Cabinet ministers met this evening in a bid to try to solve the accommodation problem facing Ukrainian refugees. Speaking to reporters in Cavan today, the Taoiseach said the Government can do better in securing additional emergency accommodation for Ukrainians. 
  • Visiting restrictions were reinstated at a Co Cork hospital due to Covid-19. Mercy University Hospital says it follows “an increase in the number of patients with Covid-19” in the hospital.
  • A psychiatrist who assessed garda murder accused Stephen Silver hours after the shooting of Garda Colm Horkan found “no evidence of acute mental illness”, the Central Criminal Court has heard. 
  • Gardaí are following “a definite line of inquiry” after a Bosnian man died following an assault at a house party in Dublin over the weekend. 60-year-old Adnan Asic died following the attack which happened on the Old Navan Road near Mulhuddart in Dublin 15 at nearly 3am on Saturday morning. 
  • Mary Lou McDonald said every citizen has a right to defend and vindicate their good name, as it emerged her husband has threatened to sue the author of a biography on the Sinn Féin leader.
  • A man pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court today to the attempted murder of two gardaí at a siege and shootout in west Dublin last year, where two detectives were shot.
  • The Central Bank of Ireland today launched a silver commemorative coin for the late Luke Kelly.The coin was officially launched by President Michael D Higgins at Luke Kelly’s former school, St Laurence O’Toole National School in Dublin 1.

INTERNATIONAL

SUNAK

#NEWPM Rishi Sunak will become the UK’s prime minister tomorrow morning after Liz Truss has chaired her final Cabinet meeting and visited the king at Buckingham Palace, Downing Street has said.

#BBCBIAS News presenter Martine Croxall has been taken off air amid claims she showed bias after Boris Johnson pulled out of the Tory leadership contest. During her introduction to Sunday night’s edition of The Papers on BBC News, she said: “Well this is all very exciting, isn’t it?” adding: “Am I allowed to be this gleeful? Well I am.”

#SCHOOLSHOOTING A teenager pleaded guilty to terrorism and first-degree murder over a Michigan school shooting that put an extraordinary focus on the boy’s home life and the alleged role of his parents in the tragedy.

#CAKEPROTEST Just Stop Oil protesters this morning targeted a waxwork statue of King Charles III and defaced it by smearing it with chocolate cake

#SEABORDER North and South Korea say they have exchanged warning shots along their disputed western sea boundary. South Korea’s military says its Navy fired warning shots to repel a North Korean merchant ship that it says violated the sea boundary early this morning.

#JOBLOSSES Dutch medical device manufacturer Philips said it will cut 4,000 jobs as a massive financial hit for faulty sleep respirators pushed it into loss. It is not yet known if the layoffs will affect Irish staff.

PARTING SHOT

a-general-view-of-the-sky-sports-microphones-before-the-game Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Sky sports’ broadcasting deal with the GAA has come to an immediate end. 

Following negotiations as part of the GAA’s new media rights agreement, Sky and the GAA announced a mutual agreement to end their broadcast partnership. 

The GAA are hoping to finalise the media rights package in the coming days. 

