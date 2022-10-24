Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Paula McCann receives a coin on behalf of the Kelly family from President Higgins at the Luke Kelly coin launch. Source: Shane O'Neill

INTERNATIONAL

#NEWPM Rishi Sunak will become the UK’s prime minister tomorrow morning after Liz Truss has chaired her final Cabinet meeting and visited the king at Buckingham Palace, Downing Street has said.

#BBCBIAS News presenter Martine Croxall has been taken off air amid claims she showed bias after Boris Johnson pulled out of the Tory leadership contest. During her introduction to Sunday night’s edition of The Papers on BBC News, she said: “Well this is all very exciting, isn’t it?” adding: “Am I allowed to be this gleeful? Well I am.”

#SCHOOLSHOOTING A teenager pleaded guilty to terrorism and first-degree murder over a Michigan school shooting that put an extraordinary focus on the boy’s home life and the alleged role of his parents in the tragedy.

#CAKEPROTEST Just Stop Oil protesters this morning targeted a waxwork statue of King Charles III and defaced it by smearing it with chocolate cake.

#SEABORDER North and South Korea say they have exchanged warning shots along their disputed western sea boundary. South Korea’s military says its Navy fired warning shots to repel a North Korean merchant ship that it says violated the sea boundary early this morning.

#JOBLOSSES Dutch medical device manufacturer Philips said it will cut 4,000 jobs as a massive financial hit for faulty sleep respirators pushed it into loss. It is not yet known if the layoffs will affect Irish staff.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Sky sports’ broadcasting deal with the GAA has come to an immediate end.

Following negotiations as part of the GAA’s new media rights agreement, Sky and the GAA announced a mutual agreement to end their broadcast partnership.

The GAA are hoping to finalise the media rights package in the coming days.