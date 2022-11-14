Here's what happened today: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#UKRAINE Volodomyr Zelenskyy has called the Russian withdrawal from Kherson “the beginning of the end of the war” as he met soldiers today in the southern city.
#LGBT Comeidan Joe Lycett has said he will shred £10,000 if David Beckham doesn’t call off his deal to be an ambassasdor for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
#JANUARY 6 Donald Trump’s inflammatory words before and during last year’s Capitol insurrection endangered Americans including his own deputy Mike Pence, the former vice president said in a television interview set to air today.
#US-CHINA Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed in talks today that nuclear weapons should never be used, including in Ukraine, the White House said.
A fisherman in Wexford town accidentally reeled in an unexploded artillery round from WW2 yesterday.
Gardaí and the Army Bomb Disposal Team were called to a housing estate.
Speaking on South East Radio yesterday, local Garda Inspector Paddy Casey told the station that an unexploded device was successfully defused.
“Unfortunately a fisherman had caught a device he pulled up in his nets and when he came home and he was fixing his gear he found this unexploded World War II device,” the inspector said.
