Here's what happened today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Vicky Phelan's face projected onto the GPO in September Source: PA

Cervical cancer campaigner Vickey Phelan died in the early hours of this morning, surrounded by her family, at Milford Hospice in Limerick.

died in the early hours of this morning, surrounded by her family, at Milford Hospice in Limerick. A tracking device was fitted to Jonathan Dowdall’ s Land Cruiser jeep when he drove Gerard Hutch across the border two weeks after the murder of Kinahan Cartel member David Byrne at the Regency Hotel, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

s Land Cruiser jeep when he drove Gerard Hutch across the border two weeks after the murder of Kinahan Cartel member David Byrne at the Regency Hotel, the Special Criminal Court has heard. Irish-founded customer service software firm Intercom is to cut its global workforce by just under 13%, leaving 39 jobs in Ireland at risk.

is to cut its global workforce by just under 13%, leaving 39 jobs in Ireland at risk. There are more than 62,000 Ukrainian nationals living in Ireland, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

nationals living in Ireland, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO). A 33-year-old man has appeared at a special court in Trim today charged with the murder in Ratoath of a 30-year-old Romanian woman.

of a 30-year-old Romanian woman. Gardai made eight arrests yesterday as fans clashed in the streets en route to the Aviva Stadium to watch Derry City play Shelbourne FC.

yesterday as fans clashed in the streets en route to the Aviva Stadium to watch Derry City play Shelbourne FC. A Cork security guard who sexually abused his younger sister for nearly two decades has been jailed for six and a half years.

INTERNATIONAL

President Zelenskyy during his visit to Kherson today Source: Press Association

#UKRAINE Volodomyr Zelenskyy has called the Russian withdrawal from Kherson “the beginning of the end of the war” as he met soldiers today in the southern city.

#LGBT Comeidan Joe Lycett has said he will shred £10,000 if David Beckham doesn’t call off his deal to be an ambassasdor for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

#JANUARY 6 Donald Trump’s inflammatory words before and during last year’s Capitol insurrection endangered Americans including his own deputy Mike Pence, the former vice president said in a television interview set to air today.

#US-CHINA Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed in talks today that nuclear weapons should never be used, including in Ukraine, the White House said.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Shutterstock/ViewfinderIreland

A fisherman in Wexford town accidentally reeled in an unexploded artillery round from WW2 yesterday.

Gardaí and the Army Bomb Disposal Team were called to a housing estate.

Speaking on South East Radio yesterday, local Garda Inspector Paddy Casey told the station that an unexploded device was successfully defused.

“Unfortunately a fisherman had caught a device he pulled up in his nets and when he came home and he was fixing his gear he found this unexploded World War II device,” the inspector said.