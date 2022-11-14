Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Monday 14 November 2022
Advertisement

Here's what happened today: Monday

Your roundup of what made the headlines today.

49 minutes ago 947 Views 0 Comments

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

VP Vicky Phelan's face projected onto the GPO in September Source: PA

  • Cervical cancer campaigner Vickey Phelan died in the early hours of this morning, surrounded by her family, at Milford Hospice in Limerick.
  • A tracking device was fitted to Jonathan Dowdall’s Land Cruiser jeep when he drove Gerard Hutch across the border two weeks after the murder of Kinahan Cartel member David Byrne at the Regency Hotel, the Special Criminal Court has heard.
  • Irish-founded customer service software firm Intercom is to cut its global workforce by just under 13%, leaving 39 jobs in Ireland at risk
  • There are more than 62,000 Ukrainian nationals living in Ireland, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).
  • A 33-year-old man has appeared at a special court in Trim today charged with the murder in Ratoath of a 30-year-old Romanian woman.
  • Gardai made eight arrests yesterday as fans clashed in the streets en route to the Aviva Stadium to watch Derry City play Shelbourne FC.
  • A Cork security guard who sexually abused his younger sister for nearly two decades has been jailed for six and a half years.

INTERNATIONAL

2.69774173 President Zelenskyy during his visit to Kherson today Source: Press Association

#UKRAINE Volodomyr Zelenskyy has called the Russian withdrawal from Kherson “the beginning of the end of the war” as he met soldiers today in the southern city.

#LGBT Comeidan Joe Lycett has said he will shred £10,000 if David Beckham doesn’t call off his deal to be an ambassasdor for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. 

#JANUARY 6 Donald Trump’s inflammatory words before and during last year’s Capitol insurrection endangered Americans including his own deputy Mike Pence, the former vice president said in a television interview set to air today.

#US-CHINA Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed in talks today that nuclear weapons should never be used, including in Ukraine, the White House said.

PARTING SHOT

wexfordtownireland02172018trawlersatthequayside Source: Shutterstock/ViewfinderIreland

A fisherman in Wexford town accidentally reeled in an unexploded artillery round from WW2 yesterday.

Gardaí and the Army Bomb Disposal Team were called to a housing estate.

Speaking on South East Radio yesterday, local Garda Inspector Paddy Casey told the station that an unexploded device was successfully defused.

“Unfortunately a fisherman had caught a device he pulled up in his nets and when he came home and he was fixing his gear he found this unexploded World War II device,” the inspector said.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie