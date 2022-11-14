Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 14 November 2022
Tributes to Vicky Phelan: 'We have lost our biggest big sister'

The 48-year-old cervical cancer campaigner died in the early hours of this morning.

53 minutes ago 4,507 Views 5 Comments
Image: Leah Farrell

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN pouring in today following the announcement of the death of Vicky Phelan.

The cervical cancer campaigner had been battling the disease for several years. She died in the early hours of this morning, surrounded by her family, at Milford Hospice in Limerick.

Vicky was 48 and is survived by her two children, Amelia (16) and Darragh (10).

Phelan was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014. She later took the State to court after a chance reading of her medical record in September 2017 showed her diagnosis had been delayed due to an inaccurate smear reading in 2011.

In April 2018, she settled a High Court action for €2.5 million with Clinical Pathology Labs US, without admission of liability.

Tributes to the young mother have been paid from all quarters since her death was announced.

President Michael D. Higgins said in a statement:

It is with the deepest sense of sadness that people across Ireland and beyond will have heard of the death of Vicky Phelan. All of us who had the privilege of meeting Vicky will have been struck by the powerful inner strength and dignity with which she not only faced her own illness, but with the sense of commitment to the public good and the rights of others with which she campaigned.

The president continued, “Vicky, in all of this, made an enormous contribution to Irish society. Thanks to her tireless efforts, despite the terrible personal toll she herself had to carry, so many women’s lives have been protected, and will be protected in the future.

“She will be deeply missed, by all of those who were in awe of her courage, her resilience, offered not only to women but to all of us in Ireland.”

Padraig McKeon, a spokesperson for the 221+ CervicalCheck patient support group, said “today we have lost our biggest big sister. We are shattered. She told us this day would come but she fought so hard and so well that we couldn’t let ourselves think it would happen.”

He said Vicky had “raised her voice in 2018 because she wanted those in power, those with the responsibility to learn from their mistakes.”

Fellow CervicalCheck campaigner Stephen Teap, who lost his own wife Irene to the disease in 2017 paid tribute to his “good friend, who defied all the odds”:

Tributes have come from across the political spectrum too. Taoiseach Micheál Martin released a statement, saying “I am deeply saddened at the passing of Vicky Phelan. On behalf of the Government of Ireland, I extend my deepest sympathies to her husband Jim, children Amelia and Darragh, family and friends. Vicky was a woman of extraordinary courage, integrity, warmth and generosity of spirit. She made a very significant contribution to public life in Ireland and Vicky’s actions and commitment will live long in the memory of the entire nation.

“Vicky ensured the embedding of the principle of full public disclosure in the area of public health. She stood up for the public interest, particularly in relation to the CervicalCheck scandal. She was an outstanding advocate for women across this country, and across the globe. The people of Ireland have a deep affection for Vicky, and will always hold her contribution to public life in the highest regard.”

In a tweet, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said Phelan was a mother, daughter, sister and champion of women “who took on the State and won”.

Former RTÉ broadcaster Charlie Bird, who is battling his own diagnosis of Motor Neurone Disease, paid an emotional tribute to Vicky this morning:

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney also paid tribute to the campaigner saying she “was such a courageous campaigner for positive change. Her energy and determination, despite her own illness and personal sacrifice, has inspired so many others. My deepest condolences and sympathy to Vicky’s family and friends.”

In a statement, the Irish Cancer Society expressed its condolences following her death. CEO Averil Power said: “Today it is no small understatement to say we are poorer for the loss of Vicky Phelan, but truly richer as a nation for the contribution she so generously made to Irish life.

“Vicky refused to be silent in the face of great personal challenge and the issues she brought to light changed the course of history for women in Ireland. Without her courage and her determination, others would not have known the truth behind the CervicalCheck failings”, Power said.

Phelan was a regular guest on RTÉ’s Late Late Show throughout the last few years. Producers of the show tweeted to offer their sympathies:

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly also paid tribute to Phelan, saying she has left “a legacy of enormous and enduring impact”.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik said the news was “utterly heartbreaking”:

Making a difference

