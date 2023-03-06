Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#COUZENS: Wayne Couzens has been sentenced to 19 months in prison after admitting three incidents of indecent exposure committed in the months before he kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard.
#UKRAINE: Ukraine has pledged to bolster its defences in frontline Bakhmut, after reports that Kyiv was withdrawing from the city that has become a symbolic prize in the war.
#NEW YORK: One person has died after a crowd pushed toward the exits of a concert in upstate New York amid apparent fears that shots had been fired.
Notre Dame will reopen to visitors at the end of 2024 – less than six years after a fire ravaged its roof, French officials said.
The French cathedral’s spire, which collapsed in the blaze, will gradually start reappearing above the monument this year in a powerful signal of its revival, the army general in charge of the colossal project, Jean-Louis Georgelin, said.
