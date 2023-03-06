Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie A mural on Tara Street in Dublin saying take care of yourself Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Street vendor selling colored powder or Gulal at a market, ahead of Holi Festival in Guwahati, Assam, India Alamy Stock Photo

#COUZENS: Wayne Couzens has been sentenced to 19 months in prison after admitting three incidents of indecent exposure committed in the months before he kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard.

Advertisement

#UKRAINE: Ukraine has pledged to bolster its defences in frontline Bakhmut, after reports that Kyiv was withdrawing from the city that has become a symbolic prize in the war.

#NEW YORK: One person has died after a crowd pushed toward the exits of a concert in upstate New York amid apparent fears that shots had been fired.

PARTING SHOT

Alamy Stock Photo Front facade of the cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris Alamy Stock Photo

Notre Dame will reopen to visitors at the end of 2024 – less than six years after a fire ravaged its roof, French officials said.

The French cathedral’s spire, which collapsed in the blaze, will gradually start reappearing above the monument this year in a powerful signal of its revival, the army general in charge of the colossal project, Jean-Louis Georgelin, said.