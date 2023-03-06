Advertisement

Monday 6 March 2023
# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Monday
Your roundup of what made the headlines today.
24 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

566Murals Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie A mural on Tara Street in Dublin saying take care of yourself Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

  •  An ice warning has come into effect with temperatures set to drop below freezing overnight.
  • A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of the body of an elderly man at a house in Castlebar, Co. Mayo last night. 
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that the Government will have to “weigh up the pros and cons” of extending the eviction ban.
  • Varadkar also said today that it “makes sense” to teach kids about transgender people, saying that children should be informed about the world.
  • Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern has been asked again whether he intends to run in the 2025 presidential election but refused to give an answer one way or the other.
  • DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has formed an eight-person group to gauge opinion on the Windsor Framework and report back to him by the end of March.
  • Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has said that there needs to be a change in private car use to help reduce emissions and congestion on roads.
  • A man accused of murdering Natalie McNally left “hidden messages” about her death in a staged gaming livestream, a barrister has told a court.
  • A man has been sent forward for trial accused of dangerous driving causing the death of a Dublin teenager following a collision between a motorcycle and a taxi.

INTERNATIONAL

street-vendor-selling-colored-powder-or-gulal-at-a-market-ahead-of-holi-festival-in-guwahati-assam-india-on-6-march-2023-holi-is-a-celebration-of-the-divine-love-between-lord-krishna-and-radha-and Alamy Stock Photo Street vendor selling colored powder or Gulal at a market, ahead of Holi Festival in Guwahati, Assam, India Alamy Stock Photo

#COUZENS: Wayne Couzens has been sentenced to 19 months in prison after admitting three incidents of indecent exposure committed in the months before he kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard.

#UKRAINE: Ukraine has pledged to bolster its defences in frontline Bakhmut, after reports that Kyiv was withdrawing from the city that has become a symbolic prize in the war.

#NEW YORK: One person has died after a crowd pushed toward the exits of a concert in upstate New York amid apparent fears that shots had been fired.

PARTING SHOT

front-facade-of-the-cathedral-of-notre-dame-ille-de-la-cite-paris-france-eu-europe Alamy Stock Photo Front facade of the cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris Alamy Stock Photo

Notre Dame will reopen to visitors at the end of 2024 – less than six years after a fire ravaged its roof, French officials said.

The French cathedral’s spire, which collapsed in the blaze, will gradually start reappearing above the monument this year in a powerful signal of its revival, the army general in charge of the colossal project, Jean-Louis Georgelin, said.

