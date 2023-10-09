Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 9 October 2023 Dublin: 17°C
# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Monday
Here’s your roundup of what made the headlines today.
79
0
5 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Palestinian Protesters7851 Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie People gathered in solidarity with Palestine and its citizens outside the Israeli Embassy in Dublin. Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

  • Budget 2024 is being announced tomorrow and some details have been revealed today
  • Minister Eamon Ryan and two MEPs have said they do not agree with the projection of the Israeli flag on the European Commission building in Brussels over the weekend. 
  • A solidarity rally for Palestinians was held outside Dáil Éireann this evening.
  • There has been a breakthrough in talks between senior management in An Garda Síochána and representative bodies over the roster dispute.
  • The Luas green and red lines have resumed again this evening following a security alert which stopped all services in the city earlier. 
  • PSNI officers and gardaí have made a renewed appeal for witnesses to an attempted murder that happened in the border town of Crossmaglen last month. 
  • Radiographers working in University Hospital Galway and Merlin Park University Hospital have today voted overwhelmingly for industrial action.
  • Witnesses have described the moment boxing coach Pete Taylor was shot after he “made a charge” at a gunman who had opened fire on a gym session at Bray Boxing Club.
  • A Dublin-based Garda has pleaded not guilty to breaking into a colleague’s locker to steal a €70 cannabis exhibit and possessing it for sale or supply.

INTERNATIONAL

gaza-palestine-09th-oct-2023-dozens-of-palestinians-killed-and-wounded-during-the-israeli-airstrikes-on-jabalia-camp-in-gaza-city-palestinian-territory-on-october-9-2023-photo-by-ramez-habboub Alamy Stock Photo Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia camp, in Gaza city Alamy Stock Photo

#DEATH TOLL: Over 1,400 have already been killed in violence in Israel and Gaza in the worst violence seen in the region since 2014.

#PALESTINE: The European Commission has reversed its decision to suspend development aid payments to Palestinians, contradicting its commissioner for Neighbourhood and Engagement Oliver Varhelyi.

#ELECTIONS: Conspiracy theorist Robert F Kennedy Jr has said he is quitting the race for the Democratic US presidential nomination and would pursue his run as an independent.

#AFGHANISTAN: A senior Taliban delegation visited western Afghanistan’s Herat province today in the aftermath of the powerful earthquake that killed at least 2,000 people

PARTING SHOT

Big Brother returned to our TV screens last night for the first time in years. 

Will you be watching? 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags