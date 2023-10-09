Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People gathered in solidarity with Palestine and its citizens outside the Israeli Embassy in Dublin.

INTERNATIONAL

Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia camp, in Gaza city

#DEATH TOLL: Over 1,400 have already been killed in violence in Israel and Gaza in the worst violence seen in the region since 2014.

#PALESTINE: The European Commission has reversed its decision to suspend development aid payments to Palestinians, contradicting its commissioner for Neighbourhood and Engagement Oliver Varhelyi.

#ELECTIONS: Conspiracy theorist Robert F Kennedy Jr has said he is quitting the race for the Democratic US presidential nomination and would pursue his run as an independent.

#AFGHANISTAN: A senior Taliban delegation visited western Afghanistan’s Herat province today in the aftermath of the powerful earthquake that killed at least 2,000 people

PARTING SHOT

Big Brother returned to our TV screens last night for the first time in years.

Will you be watching?