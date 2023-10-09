Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#DEATH TOLL: Over 1,400 have already been killed in violence in Israel and Gaza in the worst violence seen in the region since 2014.
#PALESTINE: The European Commission has reversed its decision to suspend development aid payments to Palestinians, contradicting its commissioner for Neighbourhood and Engagement Oliver Varhelyi.
#ELECTIONS: Conspiracy theorist Robert F Kennedy Jr has said he is quitting the race for the Democratic US presidential nomination and would pursue his run as an independent.
#AFGHANISTAN: A senior Taliban delegation visited western Afghanistan’s Herat province today in the aftermath of the powerful earthquake that killed at least 2,000 people
Big Brother returned to our TV screens last night for the first time in years.
Will you be watching?
Home sweet home 🏠 #BBUK pic.twitter.com/3DttuwmNb5— Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 7, 2023
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site