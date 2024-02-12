Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal brings you all of today’s top stories.
IRELAND
- The European Union‘s standing has been damaged among three-in-four Irish young people as a result of the bloc’s response to the current conflict in Gaza.
- Over a quarter of voters intend to give a Sinn Féin candidate their first preference in the upcoming European election in June, according to a new The Journal/Ireland Thinks poll published today.
- A man has been arrested after a teenager was stabbed in Co Kerry in the early hours of this morning.
- Funeral details have been announced for six-year-old Matthew Healy, whose body was discovered in Waterford early on Friday morning.
- A campaign of arson attacks on properties linked to asylum seekers in recent times is “unprecedented’ and risking lives, according to Tánaiste Micheál Martin.
- A judge has had to discharge the jury in the case of a man charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Paudie Palmer after it emerged that a juror had visited the scene of the crash over the weekend.
- A man who stole a car, before killing its owner by throwing him from the bonnet as he was driving off, has been jailed for nine and a half years.
- The redevelopment of the Dunkettle interchange in Co Cork has officially launched.
- The Coast Guard and the Naval Service launched an operation off the west coast to monitor an oil tanker alleged to be part of Russia’s so-called shadow fleet.
- AC/DC are to play a concert in Dublin’s Croke Park this summer.
INTERNATIONAL
#GAZA: The prospect of a full-scale Israeli ground invasion of the southern Palestinian city of Rafa is “terrifying”, the UN’s high commissioner for human rights Volker Turk has said.
#HOUSTON: A woman opened fire at a Texas megachurch before being killed by security officers was carrying an AR-style rifle, according to search warrant documents.
#SUCCESSION: US Vice President Kamala Harris has said she is “ready to serve” as concerns over President Joe Biden’s fitness for office have grown since a recent report described him as forgetful.
PARTING SHOT
A portrait of bestselling author Marian Keyes has been unveiled at the National Gallery of Ireland.
The portrait was painted by artist Margaret Corcoran, who studied Fine Art at the National College of Art and Design and the Chelsea School of Art in London.
Marian Keyes is a multi-award winning author who has sold over 30 million books worldwide throughout her career.
