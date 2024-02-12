Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal brings you all of today’s top stories.

IRELAND

Tánaiste Mícheál Martin performing the official opening Michael O'Sullivan Michael O'Sullivan

INTERNATIONAL

Palestinians inspect damaged buildings after Israeli airstrikes on Rafah, southern Gaza Strip Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA: The prospect of a full-scale Israeli ground invasion of the southern Palestinian city of Rafa is “terrifying”, the UN’s high commissioner for human rights Volker Turk has said.

#HOUSTON: A woman opened fire at a Texas megachurch before being killed by security officers was carrying an AR-style rifle, according to search warrant documents.

#SUCCESSION: US Vice President Kamala Harris has said she is “ready to serve” as concerns over President Joe Biden’s fitness for office have grown since a recent report described him as forgetful.

PARTING SHOT

A portrait of bestselling author Marian Keyes has been unveiled at the National Gallery of Ireland.

The portrait was painted by artist Margaret Corcoran, who studied Fine Art at the National College of Art and Design and the Chelsea School of Art in London.

Marian Keyes is a multi-award winning author who has sold over 30 million books worldwide throughout her career.

Marian Keyes and artist Margaret Corcoran alongside the portrait Naoise Culhane Naoise Culhane