Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
59 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal brings you all of today’s top stories.

IRELAND

Director General of RTÉ Kevin Bakhurst and RTÉ Board chair Siun Ni Raghallaigh on their way into their meeting with Minister Catherine Martin

INTERNATIONAL

Palestinian crowds struggle to buy bread from a bakery in Rafah, Gaza Strip

#GAZA: Israel has threatened to invade Gaza’s Rafah by the start of Ramadan if Hamas does not return the remaining hostages by then.

#NAVALNY: Alexei Navalny’s widow Yulia Navalnaya has accused President Vladimir Putin of killing her husband and vowed to continue his work.

#EU: Germany’s Ursula von der Leyen will seek a second term as president of the European Union’s powerful commission, she announced today. 

PARTING SHOT

barbie-2023-warner-bros-pictures-film-with-margot-robbie Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Blockbuster movie Barbie will be on the Leaving Certificate English syllabus for 2026.

The movie, which took €9,934,064 in box office receipts in Irish cinemas, was overlooked at last night’s Bafta awards in London last night.

However, in two years time, students in Ireland will be asked to compare various aspects of the film with other films – including its social context, the relationships between characters and the hero, heroine and villain.

