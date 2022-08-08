Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Céimin Burke Monday 8 Aug 2022, 8:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

0062 Sunny Day People enjoying warm weather near Sandycove, Dublin, today. Source: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

russian-war-on-ukraine-destruction-in-kharkiv A woman walks past a cordoned location where a man died in a Russian cluster-bomb attack this morning in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Source: Daniel Ceng Shou-Yi

#RUSSIAN INVASION: Ukraine called for the establishment of a demilitarised zone around a nuclear power station where recent fighting with Russian forces has raised fears of a nuclear accident.

#PALESTINE: A fragile ceasefire deal to end nearly three days of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza held up today.

#UNITED STATES: A white man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the 25-year-old black man in a Georgia neighbourhood has been sentenced to life in prison for a federal hate crime.

#GIGGS: Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs was “idolised” for his skills on the pitch but behind closed doors had “a much uglier and more sinister side to his character”, a court has heard.

PARTING SHOT

Tayto Park_033 Tayto Park General Manager Charles Coyle Source: Albert O'Donnell

Take note theme park fans – two new rollercoasters are set to open at Tayto Park in next year.

Tayto Park General Manager Charles Coyle turned the sod on the new project at the Meath amusement park, which has a budget of €16 million.

One of the coasters is due to be 24 metres tall while the other will reach 31 metres. 

