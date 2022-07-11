#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 11 July 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Céimin Burke Monday 11 Jul 2022, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

larne-bonfire Children drapped in UK flags beside a small fire near the Larne bonfire which is the tallest bonfire in Northern Ireland. Source: RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

russian-war-on-ukraine-russian-missile-hits-kharkiv-apartment An apartment block that was hit by a Russian missile strike in central Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine. Source: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

#UKRAINE: Ukraine has warned that Russian forces were preparing to intensify their fight for key cities in the Donbas, where the death toll from a weekend attack rose to 30 as rocket strikes killed six in the country’s second city.

#INFLATION: The European Commission said it will again cut its growth forecast for this year and hike its expectations for inflation, but it signalled it saw no sign yet of recession in Europe.

#SOUTH AFRICA: Police in South Africa said they have arrested two people in connection with one of two bar shootings that left a total of 19 people dead, in killings that shocked the nation.

#MOUNT VESUVIUS: An American tourist is in hot water with Italian authorities after he fell into the crater of Mount Vesuvius while trying to retrieve a phone he dropped while attempting to take a selfie. 

PARTING SHOT

In our latest FactCheck, Brianna Parkins debunked a trend of viral videos which are promoting “at home” abortions using unregulated methods.

The recordings have become more frequent on TikTok since the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, racking up over a million views since May.

They contain footage of young, female creators explaining how to terminate a pregnancy without medical intervention or supervision by using over-the-counter items.

However, the methods promoted in these videos are completely unproven and potentially dangerous and should not be attempted according to experts. 

Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

