Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Céimin Burke Monday 9 May 2022, 9:01 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

britain-northern-ireland-politics Sinn Fein's deputy leader Michelle O'Neill, and party president Mary Lou McDonald speaking to the media at Stormont today. Source: Peter Morrison

  • Sinn Féin’s Michell O’Neill said there is “no reason for a delay” in forming a power-sharing Executive and has accused the DUP of “holding society to ransom”.
  • Toddler Santina Cawley died of “forcefully inflicted injuries”, Karen Harrington’s trial at a Central Criminal Court heard.
  • The Supreme Court ruled that Liam Campbell, who was found civilly liable for the Omagh bombing, can be extradited to Lithuania.
  • Cervical check samples are still being screened abroad following a cyberattack late last year.
  • Mary Lou McDonald said a reference to Irish language legislation is expected in the Queen’s Speech.
  • Kellie Harrington is set to be awarded the Freedom of Dublin city.
  • The Garda Water Unit joined the search for a man believed missing at a popular beauty spot in Co Clare.
  • Ireland had the strongest April on record for generating wind energy.

INTERNATIONAL

u-s-president-joe-biden-signs-the-ukraine-lend-lease-act-in-the-oval-office-of-the-white-house-in-washington-on-may-9-2022-photo-by-yuri-gripasabacapress-com US President Joe Biden signing the Ukraine Lend-Lease Act in the White House today. Source: Yuri Gripas via Alamy

#WHITE HOUSE: President Joe Biden eased the acceleration of US weapons shipments to Ukraine through a law based on a World War II measure helping US allies to defeat Nazi Germany.

#UKRAINE: European Council President Charles Michel made a surprise visit to Odessa but was forced to break off a meeting and take cover when missiles again struck the southern Ukrainian city, an EU official said.

#UK: Labour leader Keir Starmer said his integrity “requires” him to resign if he is given a fixed-penalty notice for breaching Covid laws.

PARTING SHOT

maneskin-of-italy-appear-on-stage-after-winning-the-2021-eurovision-song-contest-in-rotterdam-netherlands-may-23-2021-reuterspiroschka-van-de-wouw Italy's Måneskin appear on stage after winning the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

For the week that’s in it, check out political commentator Johnny Fallon’s analysis of the political relevance of the song contest in the midst of the war in Ukraine.

“For all the cheesy songs, and the lyrics that won’t make sense, Eurovision still represents us at our very best,” Fallon writes.

“Fun loving, nonjudgmental and not having to always conform, but at the same time, proud and resolute in learning lessons of history and still determined that people and nations can come together, but based only on mutual respect. And in doing so can sing a good auld song together.”

