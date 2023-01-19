Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Members of the public passing a mural on reading Woman Life Freedom on Dame Street. Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy embraces European Council President Charles Michel on arrival at the Mariinskyi Palace in Kyiv. Alamy Stock Photo

#INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER Alec Baldwin is to be charged with involuntary manslaughter over the accidental shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the low-budget western “Rust,” a prosecutor has said.

#UKRAINE EU chief Charles Michel has said that tanks “must be delivered” to Ukraine as he visited the war-torn country and held talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

#STEPPING DOWN New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, a global figurehead of progressive politics, shocked the country by announcing she would resign from office in a matter of weeks.

#RESCUE EFFORTS A hiker reported as missing in the San Gabriel mountains in southern California has been named as British actor Julian Sands.

PARTING SHOT

And the Best Film nominees are… 🎬



🎞 ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT

🎞 THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN

🎞 ELVIS

🎞 EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

🎞 TÁR#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/is2BN6bP92 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 19, 2023

There was no shortage of Irish talent on the BAFTA shortlist today, with Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin receiving 10 nominations, while An Cailín Ciúin and Paul Mescal also got nods.

McDonagh was nominated for best director, while Colin Farrell is up for leading actor. Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan are both nominated for supporting actor, with Kerry Condon nominated in the supporting actress category.

The dark comedy is also nominated for best film, outstanding British film, original screenplay, original score and editing.

Irish-language film An Cailín Ciúin has been nominated for best film not in the English language and for adapted screenplay for its writer-director, Colm Bairéad.

You can read about all of the Irish nominations here.