Wednesday 22 February 2023
# The Fix
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday
Your roundup of what made the headlines today.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Warhol Exhibition 009 Sasko Lazarov Isobel Carnegie with her dog Mila, viewing Andy Warhol's The New Spirit in Gormleys Gallery. The Pop Art Pioneers exhibition, featuring work by Andy Warhol, opens this Saturday. Sasko Lazarov

  • Gardaí made an arrest in an investigation of alleged fraud involving a GAA star.  
  • Catherine Murphy and Róisín Shortall announced they will step down as co-leaders of the Social Democrats. An election for new leadership will follow.
  • The government’s Mother and Baby Home Redress Bill passed through the Dáil after a vote on the legislation tonight.  
  • Households in Ireland were more than €550 worse off last year when compared to 2021, according to CSO figures
  • An opposition Bill proposing a 12 month ban on evictions passed second stage in the Dáil today after Junior Housing Minister Kieran O’Donnell admitted a “rookie error” by forgetting to oppose the bill.
  • Four men have gone on trial for their alleged roles in a “sustained and brutal” attack on security personnel guarding a repossessed house in Co Roscommon five years ago.
  • A Grafton Street shop manager has called for urgent garda action after her shop was struck for the fourth time since December.
  • Google confirmed it will cut 240 jobs from its Irish workforce.  

INTERNATIONAL

funeral-in-nablus DPA / PA Images Palestinians carry the body of a man killed in the Israeli raid. DPA / PA Images / PA Images

#RUSSIAN US President Joe Biden today labelled Russia’s suspension of a nuclear treaty a “big mistake”.

#FRANCE A teacher at a school in southwest France was killed in a stabbing attack by a teenage student in the middle of a lesson, the regional prosecutor said.

#PALESTINE Israeli troops killed 10 Palestinians in a raid on the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, while more than 80 suffered gunshot wounds, the Palestinian health ministry said.

PARTING SHOT

dave-fanning-u2-manager-paul-mcguinness-officially-opened-photography-exhibition-u21978-81-at-little-museum-of-dublin-located Alamy Stock Photo Dave Fanning at the opening of the U2:1978-81 exhibition at Little Museum of Dublin. Alamy Stock Photo

Broadcaster Dave Fanning is leaving RTÉ 2FM after more than four decades with the station.

However, he will take up a new role presenting a music show on RTÉ Gold and will record a podcast for the RTÉ Radio Player.

“So, I’m gonna split the scene for a while,” wrote Fanning in an Instagram post announcing the news.

However, Fanning added that he has a “busy year ahead”, and you can read more about his departure and his next moves here. 

