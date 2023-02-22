Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#RUSSIAN US President Joe Biden today labelled Russia’s suspension of a nuclear treaty a “big mistake”.
#FRANCE A teacher at a school in southwest France was killed in a stabbing attack by a teenage student in the middle of a lesson, the regional prosecutor said.
#PALESTINE Israeli troops killed 10 Palestinians in a raid on the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, while more than 80 suffered gunshot wounds, the Palestinian health ministry said.
Broadcaster Dave Fanning is leaving RTÉ 2FM after more than four decades with the station.
However, he will take up a new role presenting a music show on RTÉ Gold and will record a podcast for the RTÉ Radio Player.
“So, I’m gonna split the scene for a while,” wrote Fanning in an Instagram post announcing the news.
However, Fanning added that he has a “busy year ahead”, and you can read more about his departure and his next moves here.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site