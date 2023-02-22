Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sasko Lazarov Isobel Carnegie with her dog Mila, viewing Andy Warhol's The New Spirit in Gormleys Gallery. The Pop Art Pioneers exhibition, featuring work by Andy Warhol, opens this Saturday. Sasko Lazarov

INTERNATIONAL

DPA / PA Images Palestinians carry the body of a man killed in the Israeli raid. DPA / PA Images / PA Images

#RUSSIAN US President Joe Biden today labelled Russia’s suspension of a nuclear treaty a “big mistake”.

#FRANCE A teacher at a school in southwest France was killed in a stabbing attack by a teenage student in the middle of a lesson, the regional prosecutor said.

#PALESTINE Israeli troops killed 10 Palestinians in a raid on the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, while more than 80 suffered gunshot wounds, the Palestinian health ministry said.

PARTING SHOT

Alamy Stock Photo Dave Fanning at the opening of the U2:1978-81 exhibition at Little Museum of Dublin. Alamy Stock Photo

Broadcaster Dave Fanning is leaving RTÉ 2FM after more than four decades with the station.

However, he will take up a new role presenting a music show on RTÉ Gold and will record a podcast for the RTÉ Radio Player.

“So, I’m gonna split the scene for a while,” wrote Fanning in an Instagram post announcing the news.

However, Fanning added that he has a “busy year ahead”, and you can read more about his departure and his next moves here.