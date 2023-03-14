Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie Construction work underway on new houses and apartments in Citywest. Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo A woman wrapped in a Ukrainian flag stands next to the Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine in Russian-Ukrainian War, on Ukrainian Volunteer Day in Kyiv. Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE A Russian SU-27 jet fighter collided with an unmanned American MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea today, the US military’s European Command (EUCOM) said.

#TECH LAYOFFS Facebook’s parent company Meta is set to cut its global workforce by around 10,000, just months after laying off 11,000 employees.

#DOWN UNDER China warned that Australia, Britain and the United States are treading a “path of error and danger” after they unveiled a nuclear-powered submarines deal.

Advertisement

#PARTYGATE Boris Johnson agreed to face a televised questioning on whether he lied to UK MPs over partygate next Wednesday in a hearing that will determine his political future.

#ALLIANCE Sweden’s prime minister said it is likely that neighbour Finland will join Nato before his country does due to Turkey’s opposition to the Swedish bid.

PARTING SHOT

Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy unveiling the plaque today. Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography / Fennell Photography

Dublin City Council today unveiled a commemorative plaque to Thomas Bryan, one of the ‘Forgotten 10′ in the War of Independence, at his family home, 102 years to the date after his execution.

Bryan, a 24-year-old electrician from 14 Henrietta Street, located beside Bolton street on the northside of the capital city, was among a group of young IRA volunteers who participated in a planned ambush of the Black and Tans in January 1921.

All members of the party were under the age of 30, the youngest being 19-year-old Frank Flood whom a bridge in Drumcondra was named in after 2021.

Speaking at the unveiling of the plaque at 14 Henrietta Street, which has since been turned into a museum dedicated to the history of Dublin, Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy paid tribute to Bryan and his fellow volunteers, who “paid the ultimate price for their actions”.

“In unveiling this plaque today we remember the sacrifices made by those who fought in the War of Independence,” she said.