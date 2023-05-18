Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

The last pieces of art are being hung in anticipation the Royal Hibernian Academy of Art's Annual Exhibition, which opens to the public on Monday.

INTERNATIONAL

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Police Press Office, fragments of a Russian rocket which was shot down by Ukraine's air defence system are seen after the night rocket attack in the Kyiv region.

#BEIJING The Irish embassy in Beijing has not removed displays of support for Ukraine, despite the Chinese government asking all foreign embassies to take down “propaganda” from their facades.

#KYIV Ukraine said “unprecedented” air attacks had rocked its capital and other areas early this morning, a day after it reached an agreement with Russia to extend a deal allowing grain exports across the Black Sea.

#UK The funeral and lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022 cost the UK Government an estimated £161.7 million (€186.3 million), figures show.

#GET TOGETHER G7 leaders arrived in Hiroshima, Japan to weigh up tighter sanctions on Russia and protections against what they’ve called China’s “economic coercion”.

#UNDERSEA CABLES The UK and Norway’s defence ministers agreed to develop a strategic partnership to protect critical undersea energy infrastructure amid fears of possible Russian sabotage.

PARTING SHOT

HMV will open a new store on Henry Street for the first time in almost seven years this summer.

Music fans woke up to some good news this morning after it was announced that British music retailer HMV will make a return Ireland this summer, almost seven years after it closed its last store here.

His Master’s Voice, known worldwide for its iconic logo showing a dog listening to a record player, closed its last five stores in the Republic of Ireland in 2016 after it entered administration.

Its return to Ireland is the latest sign of a turnaround of the HMV business under Canadian owner Doug Putman, who took over the firm in 2019.

The new store will take up the 18 Henry Street address and mark the opening of its first flagship outside the UK, where it has 120 stores.

The store will have three floors and sell over 5,000 different vinyl albums and 5,500 different CDs, as well as over 3,000 pop culture products and 1,000 different t-shirt designs.

It is planned that the store will be open by mid-July of this year.