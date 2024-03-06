Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Young readers Milly (6) and Lia (9) pictured on World Book Day, where children receive a €1.50 book token which they can use to buy one of the World Book Day titles in their local bookshop. Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland / Photocall Ireland

INTERNATIONAL

Republican candidate Nikki Haley speaks during a news conference after pulling out of the race to become US president. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GONE Nikki Haley announced that she is suspending her campaign for US president but she has not endorsed Donald Trump as the Republican nominee.

#RECORD LOW SUPPORT The UK government announced a new excise duty on vapes and a significant reduction in taxes in its pre-election budget today.

#GAZA US President Joe Biden called on Hamas to accept a Gaza ceasefire deal by the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, while Hamas warned talks for a truce and hostage release cannot go on “indefinitely”.

#WAR IN UKRAINE Explosions rang out in Ukraine’s southern port city of Odesa during a visit to the Black Sea hub by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the pair told reporters.

PARTING SHOT

Ireland will go to the polls on Friday to vote in the referendums on family and care.

But there’s still plenty of confusion about what they’re both about, with many people still not sure of how they’ll be voting.

The Journal has put together a quick 500-word guide on what the votes are about. You can read it here.