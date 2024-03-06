Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- An Irish citizen who was detained by Iraqi police following a trip to visit his sick mother is back in Ireland.
- Investigations are underway into the death of a prisoner at Mountjoy Prison.
- University Hospital Limerick said elective procedures will resume tomorrow morning after they were postponed earlier this week due to overcrowding.
- Finance Minister Michael McGrath said there is only a “limited” opportunity for Nama to deliver any more affordable homes.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that it is not sustainable to continue to pay Ukrainian refugees in State-provided accommodation higher social welfare payments.
- Varadkar also defended proposed changes to the European Union’s asylum policy which have been described by some as similar to the UK’s controversial deal with Rwanda.
- Nine suspected measles cases were reported in Ireland during the week of 25 February to 2 March, according to figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.
- Former RTÉ chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh sought a phone call with Media Minister Catherine Martin prior to the minister’s television appearance on Prime Time.
- AIB announced that it intends to distribute €1.7 billion to shareholders after reporting a post-tax profit of over €2 billion.
- The Irish Council for International Students welcomed a Sinn Féin Bill that proposes making ‘sex-for-rent’ arrangements illegal.
INTERNATIONAL
#GONE Nikki Haley announced that she is suspending her campaign for US president but she has not endorsed Donald Trump as the Republican nominee.
#RECORD LOW SUPPORT The UK government announced a new excise duty on vapes and a significant reduction in taxes in its pre-election budget today.
#GAZA US President Joe Biden called on Hamas to accept a Gaza ceasefire deal by the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, while Hamas warned talks for a truce and hostage release cannot go on “indefinitely”.
#WAR IN UKRAINE Explosions rang out in Ukraine’s southern port city of Odesa during a visit to the Black Sea hub by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the pair told reporters.
PARTING SHOT
Ireland will go to the polls on Friday to vote in the referendums on family and care.
But there’s still plenty of confusion about what they’re both about, with many people still not sure of how they’ll be voting.
The Journal has put together a quick 500-word guide on what the votes are about. You can read it here.
