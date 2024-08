NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

INTERNATIONAL

#RUSSIA: Ukraine said it will allow the evacuation of civilians from Russia’s Kursk region into Russia and Ukraine and create a buffer zone in the area where its troops launched a major offensive.

#MPOX: The World Health Organisation declared the mpox surge in Africa a global public health emergency.

#LONDON: A man was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment in the UK after pleading guilty to racially abusing a bus driver and violently attacking a betting shop.

#BATTIR: Israel approved a new illegal settlement on a UNESCO World Heritage Site near Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank in Palestine.

#CLIMATE CRISIS: A network of scientists found that climate change played a key factor in torrential rains in India that triggered catastrophic landslides killing at least 200 people last month.

PARTING SHOT

A mural of Irish Olympian Rhasidat Adeleke has been completed in Waterford city.

It is one of dozens of murals brightening up the area as part of Waterford Walls, Ireland’s largest international street art festival.

The festival, organised by The Walls Project, is running until 18 August and features food, music and live street art.

The Adeleke tribute on Jenkins lane was created by muralist JEKS, who is usually based in North Carolina.

Adeleke narrowly missed out on the medals podium in her two events at the Paris Olympics: the women’s 400m and 4x400m relay.

The 21-year-old placed fourth in the individual event while the Irish quartet came achingly close to bronze in the team event – breaking a national record in the process.

As Ireland’s first ever female Olympic sprint finalist, Adeleke also became a role model for aspiring athletes across the country.

In a social media post, The Walls Project said: “How lucky are we to have such amazing talent here in Ireland?

While Ireland isn’t perfect, the progress our country has made over the last 20 years is staggering.

“Rhasidat Adeleke is a beautiful emblem of everything that’s great about modern Ireland. She symbolises talent, hard work, achievement at the highest possible level and diversity.

“She represents the Ireland that the vast majority of us want to live in.”