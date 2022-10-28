Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#US An intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer.
#PHILIPPINES At least 31 people died and five others were missing after flash floods and landslides set off by torrential rains swamped a southern Philippine province, officials have said.
#HARVEY WEINSTEIN A dancer in a film produced by Harvey Weinstein testified that she was “freaked out” after meeting the movie mogul on set in Puerto Rico.
If you’re thinking of heading to the cinema this weekend, we have some trailers here for some of the options that you might want to see – including a couple of creepy options just in time for Halloween.
