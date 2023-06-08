Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland Dancers from from Dublin Youth Dance Company - Sophie Walsh, Willow Brodie Hayes, Florentine Ryan and Poppy Pendred - at the announcement that the Irish Youth Dance Festival returns to the Pavilion Theatre in Dún Laoghaire on 1 and 2 July. Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland / Photocall Ireland

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo A person cycles past the skyline in Philadelphia shrouded in haze caused by wildfires in Canada. Alamy Stock Photo

#ANNECY A local prosecutor said a man who stabbed four preschool children and injured two adults in a French Alpine town this morning did not appear to have a “terrorist motive”.

#KHERSON Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the rescue efforts following the collapse of the Kakhovka dam while visiting nearby Kherson today.

#WILDFIRES Smoke from Canadian wildfires continued to shroud US cities in a noxious haze today, forcing flight delays and cancellations to outdoor activities as environmental groups called for urgent action to tackle climate change.

#GERMANY A law firm representing the frontman of German rock band Rammstein, who has been hit by a wave of sexual assault claims, have denied the allegations.

#TRUMP US prosecutors told Donald Trump’s lawyers that he is the target of a probe into his handling of classified documents after leaving the presidency, in a sign he might be indicted.

PARTING SHOT

Valerie O'Sullivan A close up of one of the Cuckoos at Burren National Park in Co Clare. Valerie O'Sullivan

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) announced today that a cross-channel tracking project to help solve the mystery of where Irish cuckoos spend their winter months has gotten underway.

The Cuckoo Tracking Project is being undertaken by the NPWS in collaboration with the British Trust for Ornithology.

The project will satellite track the migration routes of four Irish cuckoos – Torc, Cores, Carran and KP – in an attempt to understand habitat pressures

These birds will help us better understand the pressures faced by cuckoos and how we can help them successfully complete an arduous migration in the rapidly changing world we share. I'm proud to see our national nature agency collaborating with the BTO on such important research. pic.twitter.com/7EefOt8Dyy — Malcolm Noonan T.D. (@noonan_malcolm) June 8, 2023

Three of the Irish cuckoos tagged are from Killarney National Park in Co Kerry, while the fourth is from Burren National Park in Co Clare.

The four tagged cuckoos can be tracked on the BTO website, where they each have their own page.