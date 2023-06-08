Taoiseach says Dubliners may get to vote on electing a mayor during local elections next year

DUBLINERS MAY BE given the chance to vote on whether they want to elect a mayor during the local elections next year, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

“We’ve received the reports on the reform of local government in Dublin, including the election of a directly elected mayor,” Varadkar said today.

That report must now be referred to a joint Oireachtas committee, he added, before a decision could be made by government about holding a one-off vote on whether the capital city should elect a mayor.

“And we’ll be looking for a report from those committees before the end of the year,” he said, “so that we can then make a decision and response from government early in the new year with a view to putting a question to people in Dublin at the same time as the local and European elections, on a plebiscite, as to whether we should directly elect a mayor for local government in Dublin.”

Advertisement

The prospect of an elected mayor for Dublin came before the Citizens’ Assembly back in April of last year and speaking prior to that, Varadkar said:

“In Dublin we have an unusual arrangement with the four local authorities and four mayors. It is next on the list to have a citizens’ assembly on the issue.”

The Assembly that produced this latest report was made up of 80 members; Chairman Jim Gavin, 67 randomly selected citizens of Dublin City and County, and 12 elected councillors that were nominated to participate.

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern was one of the speakers who addressed the Assembly and at the time he warned that moving to a directly elected mayor could be “a dog’s dinner” if it were not done with care.

One of Ahern’s concerns was that “a lot of celebs would run for it, who wouldn’t care two damns about the city.”