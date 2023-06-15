Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie A mural of the late Christy Dignam in Finglas Village. Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde speaks during a press conference in Frankfurt. Alamy Stock Photo

#ECB The European Central Bank increased interest rates, for the eighth consecutive time, by 0.25% this morning.

#PARTYGATE Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson deliberately misled the UK Parliament over whether Covid-19 lockdown rules were broken in No 10, Westminster’s Privileges Committee investigation found.

#GREECE Greek rescuers scoured the Ionian Sea for survivors a day after a fishing boat overloaded with migrants capsized and sank, killing at least 78 people.

#EU ELECTIONS The EU Parliament adopted a proposal that would allocate an additional MEP seat to Ireland ahead of the 2024 European elections.

PARTING SHOT

Despite a recent run of disappointing results, Ireland will be taking part in next year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

RTÉ confirmed today that song submissions for next year’s competition, which will be held in Sweden, have officially opened and will close on 29 September.

The announcement makes no mention of The Late Late Show, which usually hosts the domestic final that sees an act chosen to send to Europe, but states that performers will be invited “to perform on television early in 2024 when a winner will be selected”.

The announcement puts an end to speculation that Ireland could stop taking part in Eurovision altogether following our recent bad run of form.

Despite putting in a solid performance, Irish entry Wild Youth crashed out of this year’s competition in the first semi-final.

Here’s a reminder of their song, We Are One.