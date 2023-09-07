Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Mark Stedman Caoimhe de Barra, CEO of Trócaire, and Ineza Umuhoza Grace, Founder and CEO of the Green Protector, at Trocaire's 'Local Power, Global Justice' conference to mark its 50th anniversary. Mark Stedman

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo US Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks at a damaged vehicle while touring a State Border Guard of Ukraine Detached Commandant Office of Security and Resource Supply site in Kyiv. Alamy Stock Photo

#MIDDLE EAST Micheál Martin says it is not time to abandon the so-called two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine, amid claims that a single state with equal rights for both sides would be more viable.

#BRISBANE Three men pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of an Irish teenager who died in Australia after he fell from an apartment balcony during an armed robbery.

#MOSCOW Russian officials said five drones were shot down over three regions in the country overnight, with one targeting the capital.

#MEXICO Mexico’s Supreme Court decriminalised abortion across the conservative Latin American country, moving in contrast to the United States where federally guaranteed abortion rights were overturned last year.

PARTING SHOT

“I love cream cakes, they’re my favourite.”

That was Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary’s reaction after he was hit in the face with two cream pies while preparing to deliver a petition to the European Commission president in Brussels.

O’Leary was holding a one-man protest outside the European Commission against repeated air traffic controllers’ strikes in the EU and the impact it is having on Ryanair when he was pied.

One protestor said “Welcome to Belgium” as she smeared the pie in O’Leary’s face, while a second said “stop the pollution” as she planted a pie on the airline executive.

O’Leary responded by saying “well done” and attempting to wipe the cream off his face with a handkerchief as he spoke about his petition, before tasting some of the pie still on his face and saying: “This is a delicious cake.”

Ryanair’s account on X – formerly known as Twitter – also made light of the incident.

Instead of buying cream pies, could have bought a flight from Belgium for the same price 😏 pic.twitter.com/8jruYI3ZxE — Ryanair (@Ryanair) September 7, 2023